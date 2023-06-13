Spy x Family chapter 83: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 83 is set to be released on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following Loid and Yuri’s potentially deadly confrontation last week, the stakes have been raised to brand-new heights for author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo’s series. Likewise, fans are clamoring to know exactly whose blood was spilled in the previous issue’s final pages.

There is no verifiable spoiler information for Spy x Family chapter 83 right now, This is typically the case with series released digitally through the Shonen Jump+ platform. With this being the case, it is the norm for readers to go into releases for these digitally published series completely blind. Thankfully, fans at least have official release information for the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Spy x Family chapter 83 while speculating on what to expect.

Spy x Family chapter 83 likely to pick up with an immediate focus on Yuri and Loid’s confrontation

Release date and time, where to read

Spy x Family chapter 83 is set to release at 12:00 am JST on Monday, June 26, 2023. Most international readers will get access to the issue on Sunday morning locally. Others, like Japanese fans, will see the chapter become available on Monday night locally.

Fans can read the issue via Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Spy x Family chapter 83 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, June 26, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, June 26, 2023

Chapter 82 recap

Spy x Family chapter 82 opened with Nightfall’s team still unable to locate Wheeler. The apparent Wheeler, meanwhile, continued his meeting with the SSS bigwig, confirming his identity by the color of his tie and gemstone pin. The bigwig then had a soldier radio into a chief member of the SSS, who then confronted a comms agent named Jeffrey.

It was then revealed SSS set a trap for Jeffrey, revealing him as the WISE mole within the SSS and confirming that the “Wheeler” meeting the SSS bigwig was actually Twilight in disguise. After a brief gunfight and thanks to some expert traps, Twilight was able to lose the SSS by posing as a disoriented Yuri Briar. He claimed he had just been assaulted by Twilight.

The real Yuri Briar, meanwhile, realized that Twilight had disguised himself as him and was likely running in the sewers. Yuri went down into the sewers to pursue Twilight, eventually running into him at a corner where the two engaged in a gunfight.

This occurred as Yor broke a dish and hurt herself on it, wondering if Loid would be coming home late that night as blood was shown to be spilling in the issue’s final panel.

What to expect (speculative)

After ending on such a dramatic and tense cliffhanger, Spy x Family chapter 83 is expected to open with an immediate focus on Yuri and Twilight’s confrontation. Likewise, with one of the two already shown to be injured, tension will undoubtedly be high as the injured party is revealed in the upcoming installment.

Spy x Family chapter 83 will also likely explain where the real Wheeler is, possibly even seeing WISE and Twilight fail significantly for the first time in the series. While such a decision may be predominantly panned by fans, it would actually be the most sensible time to make such a choice, considering the personal sentiment Twilight now has in the way of completing his mission.

