Spy X Family episode 15: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

It is almost time for Agent Twilight to demonstrate why he is the best once Spy X Family episode 15 is released for fans to enjoy. Keith’s plans have been foiled thanks to the combined efforts of all the Forger family members, as well as Anya’s canine friend. However, the young man is not ready to give up and will keep fighting Loid until the very end.

The last episode saw Anya and the white clairvoyant dog join forces to save Loid from dying when trying to apprehend Keith. Meanwhile, Agent Twilight used all his skills to trick Keith, leading the terrorist to a trap. Spy x Family episode 15, titled A New Family, will focus on the Forger family reuniting after this intense adventure, as well as on the fate of the white dog.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spy X Family anime series.

The Doggy Crisis arc will conclude in Spy X Family episode 15

When will the episode be released? Where can you see it?

Yor will keep Anya safe in Spy X Family episode 15 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 15 is scheduled to be released this coming Saturday, October 15, at around 11:00 pm JST on Japanese TV Networks. A few moments later, the episode will become available for fans to stream all over the world. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released in your respective country, according to the time zone.

Pacific Daylight time –8:30 am, October 15th

Central Daylight time – 10:30 am, October 15th

Eastern Daylight time – 11:30 am, October 15th

British Summer time – 4:30 am, October 15th

Central European Summer time– 5:30 am, October 15th

Indian Standard time – 9:00 pm, October 15th

Philippine time – 11:30 pm, October 15th

Australian Central Daylight time – 1:00 am, October 16th

Fans who want to watch Spy X Family and its new adventures can do so on Crunchyroll for American viewers and Muse Asia's YouTube Channel for Asian viewers. These platforms have all of the preview episodes of the popular anime series in case you need a quick refresher. Fans are encouraged to use the official platforms for the series.

What to expect from Spy X Family episode 15?

What will happen to the white dog? (Image via Wit Studio)

Keith is desperate to kill Westalis’ Foreign Minister and start a new war between Ostania and their neighbors. This desperation led him to be tricked by Loid, who was ready to do anything to complete his mission, even threatening a dog with his gun. Spy X Family episode 15 will continue right where we left off, and reveal if Loid can truly kill an innocent animal to maintain peace.

Regardless, it seems like the next episode will be the last time we ever see Keith, as the man has run out of options. His comrades have been captured, he is out of explosives, and his last dog is about to be dealt with by Loid. The terrorist cannot escape, least of all now that Yor has been confirmed to be seen at the scene of the crime.

Loid can finally reuinite with his family (Image via Wit Studio)

Lastly, Spy X Family episode 15 will most likely reveal what will happen with Anya’s cuddly canine friend. The dog has been a key player during this arc and fans have gotten attached to this gentle creature. Manga fans are already aware that the dog’s fate will be extremely pleasing for everyone involved, fans included.

What happened in the last episode?

Anya trying to defuse the bomb (Image via Wit Studios)

Spy X Family episode 14 began with Yor scaring Keith and his bomb dog away. The woman took her daughter and the white dog to a nearby phone booth, which she used to inform the police about the terrorists. The canine had a vision of Loid dying, prompting him and Anya to go save the spy. They arrived at a clock tower and found that Keith had left a bomb inside the building.

Using her creativity, Anya crafted a message warning her father about the explosive. This message managed to alter the future, making Anya happy. Later that day, Loid disguised himself as the minister to confuse Keith and forced him to follow him. The spy ran to a nearby alleyway, where he took out his gun and aimed at Keith’s dog, who was about to attack him.

Poll : 0 votes