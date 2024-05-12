"Stolen from Dragon Ball"— Boruto fans on defense after so-called "stolen" scene blows up online

The anime world has recently been rocked by a heated debate involving the Boruto and Dragon Ball fandoms. Allegations have emerged suggesting that Masashi Kishimoto's popular franchise has "stolen" content from the iconic Dragon Ball series, sparking a fiery clash between the two passionate fanbases.
This controversy has ignited a firestorm of discussions, with both sides fiercely defending their respective stances. At the heart of the matter lies a crucial question whether Boruto is truly guilty of plagiarism, or was this merely a case of creative inspiration. As the dust settles, the anime community eagerly awaits the resolution of this issue.
Dragon Ball fandom accuses Boruto makers of copying content
The origin of this debate goes back to a striking likeness in the fighting sequences between two key moments in the separate anime shows. In the Dragon Ball Super anime, fans were taken aback by the epic battle between Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta and Golden Frieza. The intense movements and raw strength displayed in this confrontation left a lasting mark on the Dragon Ball fandom.
Moving ahead to the Boruto series, a strikingly alike situation unfolds. During the Kawaki arc, the audience witnesses a fierce battle between Kawaki and the antagonist Garo. The striking resemblance between these two fight scenes, from the motions to the visual effects, has not escaped the notice of observant fans.
Upon noticing this similarity in the battle scenes of both the anime series, the Dragon Ball fandom accused the Boruto makers of stealing content from the Dragon Ball series.
How both the Boruto and Dragon Ball fandoms responded to the stealing allegations
Masashi Kishimoto's series has drawn criticism from some viewers who believe it draws too heavily from Dragon Ball's iconic moments. Many fans, however, argue these similarities are not plagiarism but shared creative influences common in anime. They assert that the series pays respectful homage to Dragon Ball's legacy without claiming originality.
"I don’t think this is stolen lol. a lot of anime in general do scenes exactly like this. On top of that a lot of anime takes inspo from dragon ball in general", an avid anime watcher said.
"A lot of things in anime are taken from Dragonball", said another anime watcher as they defended Boruto.
"Dragonball really the blueprint for a lot of anime’s , a lot of studios get much inspiration from it cause it’s lowkey where it all started", a Dragon Ball fan said.
According to supporters, the show has never tried to pass off these elements as completely new ideas. They view inspiration and homage as standard practices in the anime world. Some even contend that building upon prior works is a fundamental part of the creative process across all art forms. This debate around "borrowed" scenes extends beyond just the Boruto and Dragon Ball fan communities.
"Kishimoto so shameless man", blamed a Dragon Ball fan.
"bro the direction and storyboards are completely different, how can you say this!", exclaimed a Boruto fan.
"It's almost like Dragonball inspired other shows, it's almost like dragonball is literally the single inspiration for most anime in the 21st century", said an anime fan.
Anime enthusiasts from various backgrounds have weighed in, offering diverse perspectives. Some have highlighted how taking inspiration is not unique to anime, but a common approach for artists across mediums.
Final thoughts
The recent controversy revolving around the similarity between fighting scenes in both the fandoms has reignited a long-standing debate. It involves the line that separates inspiration from plagiarism in the anime world. Although the resemblances are evident, Boruto's devoted fanbase has firmly defended their show.
They argue that it pays respectful homage to Dragon Ball's iconic legacy, rather than stealing ideas outright. As this discussion continues to unfold, it highlights the complexities involved in the creative process. Anime, like all art forms, is woven together from various influences. The boundaries separating inspiration and imitation often blur.
Ultimately, the true test lies in the anime studio's ability to forge its unique path. It must build upon the foundations laid by predecessors while crafting a compelling narrative that resonates strongly with audiences.