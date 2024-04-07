Talk No Jutsu ruined the charm of Naruto in ways nothing else could

Naruto has established itself as an immortal series in the anime/manga world. Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus holds universal recognition and boasts a vast global audience. The tale of the blonde shinobi embodies themes of perseverance, friendship, forgiveness, love, sacrifice, hard work, and more.

The protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki, started as a nobody, shunned by his village due to the Demon Fox within him. Yet, as the series progresses, he evolves into the linchpin upon which the hopes of the Shinobi world hinge.

While there is much to laud about Naruto, there is a certain element that seemingly diminishes the charm of everything.

Naruto: Talk No Jutsu attenuates the dazzle of the series

What is Talk No Jutsu?

Before delving in, one must understand what Talk No Jutsu is. It is not exactly a real Jutsu per se, rather, it refers to Naruto's ability to positively influence people. Talk No Jutsu is a reference to the shinobi seemingly being able to change the hearts of his enemies.

His ability to reach out to people stems from a true heroic quality: Empathy, which is a learned, not inherited, trait. His rough childhood, coupled with the pivotal intervention of Iruka Umino, prevents him from walking down a path of darkness and hatred. These origins shape him into the man he becomes and, in turn, the Hero.

Philosophically, his inclination to solve problems and seek long-term resolution through negotiation and mutual understanding might seem rare in the setting of the story.

But this highlights the Confucian themes that pervade the series. The key virtues of Confucianism are benevolence and humanity, and it requires seeing others as extensions of oneself and vice versa.

Taking away from the charm of the show

Talk No Jutsu is seemingly invincible during the show. While Naruto does use it after defeating a major villain, he never really addresses serious problems. The story touches upon subjects like loneliness, vengeance, pain, etc. But the answers to all this always seemed to be the same: friendship and perseverance.

The series' charm has been substantially boosted by its antagonists, such as Nagato and Tobi/Obito. Each stands for major points: Nagato emerged from a war-ravaged nation and wanted peace but went about it the wrong way, Tobi/Obito witnessed the death of his beloved and wanted to end the Cycle of Hatred.

In each case, Naruto takes care of the situation by appealing to each of their sentiments. He finds Nagato's location and follows up his speech by talking about peace without much substance behind it. It proved to be enough to compel Nagato to make a 180-degree turn and undo the damage he had done.

In Obito's case, before the mask reveal and his acquisition of the Six Paths power, he was a shrewd and powerful antagonist. He managed to cause chaos and bring the Five Great Nations out to the battlefield almost singlehandedly. But he too bit the dust and switched loyalties when the protagonist used Talk No Jutsu.

Furthermore, he even used Talk No Jutsu on Sasuke Uchiha, who was deeply troubled by his brother wiping out his clan. Upon discovering the truth, he sought to unleash his wrath on the Leaf for the treatment they had meted out. But in all this, Naruto only ever focused on friendship and bonds. He never ventured anywhere near the topics of the massacre, the village elders' wrongdoings, etc.

Final Thoughts

There are many more instances where the main issue was completely avoided and the spotlight was on bonds, friendship, and emotion. Thus, taking away from the series' charm, if one looks closely, there are no villains as such. Each person did what they did for a justifiable reason, just in an incorrect way.

Nagato wanted peace and to end the war. Sasuke despised the way his brother and clan were treated, and Madara and Obito were seeking an ideal world. These were powerful motivators. But to see them broken down by sentiments and appealing to the person's inner self did diminish the show's appeal.

