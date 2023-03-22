The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 18 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 18 is set to be released on March 27, 2023, at 12am JST. Fans can read the upcoming issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, readers found the Ichinose family trying to recover their memories in newer ways. The chapter, however, ended with a shocking twist that suggested their current plane of reality might be imaginary. Readers are therefore eager to learn more about what this revelation entails and who, aside from Tsubasa, is even alive.

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 18 should continue Tsubasa's search for the truth about the accident

Release date and time

Despite the fact that only 17 chapters have been released till date, Taizan 5's manga has quickly become a favorite among readers. It is not surprising given that the creator's previous short series, Takopi's Original Sin, was also well received.

The upcoming The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 18 will be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10:00 am, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:00 am, Sunday, March 26, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:00 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5:00 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2022

Japan Standard Time – 12:00 am, Sunday, March 27, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Sunday, March 27, 2023

What to expect from the upcoming The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 18?

Readers of Taizan 5's manga can anticipate learning more about Tsubasa's situation in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 18. Following the previous chapter's twist, numerous theories have been circulating online.

Fans have been wondering whether the time loop is real or a figment of Tsubasa's imagination. It is also worth considering what happened to the rest of the family--are they all dead? Moreover, it is likely that Tsubasa's mother woke up and escaped the loop.

Many questions must be addressed in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 18. It is incredible how many plot twists this series has, and fans cannot wait to find out what new revelation surprises them next.

A quick recap of The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 17

The previous chapter began with the fake dad telling Tsubasa that the latter has not changed. He then announced that the mystery of Tsubasa's mother's disappearance and the secret of the loops will be revealed once the truth behind the accident is discovered.

Meanwhile, Tsubasa was certain that something in the garbage would help them, so the Ichinose family immediately began searching through it. However, they became distracted and ended up cleaning everything. They looked through a photo album, hoping that seeing those images would remind them of something, but they ended up just admiring the beauty of the landscapes in the photos.

Thanks to Shiori, the Ichinose family discovered a nearby street that had been photographed. Tsubasa remembered a scene from the past when he visited the location. It was a sports event in which he had participated. Nakajima was also there.

It was ultimately concluded that each of the photos had a meaningful connection to the Ichinose family members and that visiting them would remind them of the past.

Later, the fake dad suggested that they refrain from trying to remember the past. He then revealed his true identity as Sota and that Tsubasa had been severely injured and had been in a coma for four years.

