The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 19 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 19 is set to be released on Monday, April 2, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the upcoming issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, readers encountered another unexpected twist in the story. Nobody knows whether the story we have been following was a product of Tsubasa or Minako's imagination. In the upcoming chapter, readers might come to learn more about the Ichinose family's situation at present, but it seems another twist is on the way.

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 19 will most likely provide an update on the members of the Ichinose family

Release date and time

Minako as seen in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins manga (Image via Shueisha/Taizan 5)

Taizan 5's manga, The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins, continues to deliver mind-boggling twists that fans have come to appreciate after reading Takopi's Original Sin. The upcoming The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 19 will be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10:00 am, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:00 am, Sunday, April 2, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5:00 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12:00 am, Sunday, April 3, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Sunday, April 3, 2023

What to expect from The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 19?

Minako and Kakeru as seen in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins manga (Image via Shueisha/Taizan 5)

The last chapter revealed a lot of new information, which just added to the overall confusion. Readers are therefore expecting some clarity in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 19. The biggest question that has befuddled fans is whether the account that readers have received so far was presented from the perspective of the comatose Tsubasa, his mother Minako, who had been having a dream, or his father.

Readers will also want to know in The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 19 if the rest of the family is still alive and if they have had the same dreams as well. It is difficult to foresee anything from a mangaka renowned for creating mind-boggling plots.

A quick summary of The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 18

Tsubasa was told in the previous chapter that it did not matter what he remembered because he was in a coma and could not wake up. He also mentioned that the huge accident had caused the family to fall apart.

The chapter then changed its focus to Minako Ichinose's life. She was seen getting up and working at a fast food restaurant. It had been four years since the accident, and she had recently had dreams about Tsubasa being fine and everyone in the family suffering from amnesia. She then went to see Tsubasa in the hospital.

Minako expressed remorse for being selfish even in her dreams and for yelling at Tsubasa. She then climbed to the roof with the intention of ending things when she noticed Kakeru attempting to do the same. He broke down and declared himself to be a failure after she stopped him. Kakeru, like Minako, was later shown to have dreamed about the entire family losing their memory.

