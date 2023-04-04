The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 20 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 20 is set to be released on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the upcoming issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, readers followed the lives of Tsubasa's parents who had recently made the discovery that they were both dreaming the same dreams. In The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 20 readers may expect them to reunite the family while Tsubasa’s dreams continue.

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 20 will most likely focus on Tsubasa's grandpa

Release date and time

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 20 will be released at the following dates and times:

Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10:00 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:00 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5:00 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12:00 am, Monday, April 10, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, April 10, 2023

What to expect from the upcoming chapter?

As the series progresses, the plot becomes increasingly complicated, which is to be expected from the creator of such a series as Takopi's Original Sin. A new time loop has begun, and this time, it is not Tsubasa who realizes that something is different, but his grandfather who reminds him of their predicament.

This turn of events opens up new possibilities for The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins chapter 20 to unfold, with the potential for positive changes or the removal of Tsubasa's grandfather from his dreams. It will also be interesting to learn what real-life reasons have led to the grandpa’s newfound knowledge in the dreams.

A quick summary of The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins Chapter 19

In the previous chapter, readers saw Tsubasa's parents, Minako and Kakeru, reach a significant realization that the entire Ichinose family was having the same dream. Consequently, they decided to bring the family together. Kakeru was overly hopeful about the outcome, while Minako was more concerned with reuniting with Kakeru only. They also learned that comatose patients have dreams, and Kakeru speculated that Tsubasa was having the same dream as them.

When Minako confronted Kakeru about changing Tsubasa's hospital gown, he explained that he did it because in dreamsTsubasa wanted to wear the jersey and was happy, unlike in reality. Kakeru desired to prolong the happy dreams of Tsubasa and the rest of the family suffering from amnesia because of this reason.

As Kakeru was leaving, Minako implored him not to cut off communication or think about ending his life since he would not be able to dream any further.

The chapter shifted back to Tsubasa's dream, where he woke up to find himself surrounded by his family members. However, his grandfather expressed anger towards him and questioned if he had forgotten about his mother and the time loops they were trapped in. However, other family members, including the fake Kakeru, claimed to have no knowledge of the situation.

