The Mad Gate manhwa: Where to read, plot, anime adaptation, and more

One of Voyceme's most well-liked offerings is The Mad Gate manhwa series by Brandon Chen. The first instalment of the manhwa was serialised and released on April 11, 2022, and it has since gained a lot of popularity. Despite the popularity of the manhwa, the availability of the series is scarce on other popular reading platforms.

Fortunately, Voyceme is provides a legal way for readers in other nations to keep up with The Mad Gate manhwa and catch up on the official release. Moreover, the plot of the series is incredibly stunning, making current readers frequently praise it on social media platforms. Not only that, but the creator is well-known among fans for other manhwas like Just a Goblin, God Game, Bandit King, Kingfire: First Expedition, etc.

Fans can read the latest issue of The Mad Gate manhwa on Voyceme

Where to read and when will the next episode be released

Voyce.Me @Voyce_Me Fire vs Water Which would come out on top?



Read the latest chapter of



bit.ly/VM_TheMadGate Fire vs WaterWhich would come out on top?Read the latest chapter of @inspiredmangaka 's The Mad Gate on VoyceMe! 🔥 Fire vs Water 💧 Which would come out on top?Read the latest chapter of @inspiredmangaka's The Mad Gate on VoyceMe! bit.ly/VM_TheMadGate https://t.co/8puGdFlmDF

Brandon Chen has created the VoyceMe original The Mad Gate Manhwa, while Christopher Krady and Myndfury serve as lead artists and project managers, respectively. The online publication VoyceMe releases a new chapter of The Mad Gate Manhwa every Monday.

This cadence of serialisation in a digital format has been in effect since April 2022. The manhwa's 28th episode was made available on May 1, 2023, with the 29th episode scheduled to be made available on May 8, 2023. Fortunately, global readers can read manhwa's currently published episodes that have not yet been compiled in volume format on VoyceMe's official site and VoyceMe app.

Although there is no information available about an anime adaptation of The Mad Gate manhwa, fans can assume that the series will receive one due to its massive popularity. The manhwa has already received over 1.8 million reads and over 24 thousand likes on the reading platform, so the probability of an anime adaptation may be likely

A synopsis of the series

The manhwa follows Eon, who has always aspired to be a powerful adventurer, as he escapes dangerous dungeons and travels on fantastical adventures. After a while, he joins the great warrior Tor as his assistant, and when the Mad Gate, a dangerous dungeon, awakens, Eon teams up with Tor and the toughest adventurers in the world to clear it.

However, the heroes unintentionally end up playing into the hands of an insane god. At the Mad Gate, Eon discovers a route to achieving his goals in a world of winners and losers, friends and betrayed ones, but it becomes interesting to see what the cost of achieving his ambition is.

Can the anime adaptation of The Mad Gate secure positive reception?

A still from The Mad Gate Manhwa (Image via Brandon Chen/ VoyceMe)

The Mad Gate manhwa is an action and thriller-packed series, so fans can expect plenty of amazing fights and action sequences. Because the series includes fantasy and other supernatural elements, viewers can expect the fights to be intense in the animated version. In addition, the manhwa includes theme of betrayal, which will only add to the suspense as the protagonist seeks vengeance.

SInce there is much emphasis on Eon, it will be exciting to see how he will consume the insane power that is granted to him by the Infernal God of Insanity. If there is an anime series, the show will become more intense due to the abundance of hunters, monsters, and even gods. Thus, the audience can also anticipate the introduction of a number of new characters.

Given that Eon wants to exact revenge and that The Mad Gate manhwa series is likely to feature many fights, should there be an anime series, the show is also likely to be generally positive for action fans.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes