The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 11 will be released this Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 2:23 a.m. JST. With the events that transpired in the previous episode, it has come to light that even a masterful cat like Yukichi can get bored when he somehow runs out of doing the usual household chores.

On the other hand, for Saku, living without Yukichi has become a nearly impossible feat, as she has grown entirely dependent on him. However, it’s not just his care that concerns her; she also frets about his absence.

As the next episode promises to delve deeper into Yukichi and Saku’s comically entertaining daily lives, fans can anticipate nothing but lighthearted fun and enjoyment in The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 11.

Disclaimer: This article contains major The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today anime and manga spoilers.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 11 release date and time for all regions

In the U.S. The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 11 will air on Friday, September 15, around 2:53 a.m. PT. Fans outside Japan can watch the episode on Crunchyroll. Ani-One Asia will include the anime's latest episodes on its official YouTube channel.

Below are the release dates and timings for The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 11, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 2:53 a.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12:53 a.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1:53 p.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023

British Summer Time - 6:53 p.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 11:53 p.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7:53 p.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:23 a.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Philippines Time - 1:53 a.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Brazil Time - 2:53 p.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 9:53 p.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 11:53 a.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023

Eastern European Time - 8:53 p.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023

A brief recap of The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 10

While Saku was engrossed in her work, Yuri suddenly reminded her that all of them would be going on a vacation trip with their colleagues, a fact that had completely slipped her mind. After reaching home and explaining about her trip to Yukichi, Saku was baffled to see him relaxed without showing any signs of discomfort or concern.

The next day, while Saku was leaving, Yukichi handed her a list of souvenirs to bring, which contained the daily essential products that she often used. In Saku’s absence, Yukichi continued his daily chores but soon felt a profound sense of loneliness when he ran out of tasks. His visit to the market brought a surprise when Rio gifted him a beer can to give to Saku.

While strolling through the market, Saku found that Yukichi had secretly packed emergency supplies in her handbag, intensifying her longing for him even more.

At night, Saku passed out as she had a bit too much to drink, and Kaoru had to carry her to her room. Upon abruptly waking up, Saku called Yukichi on her phone, and after hearing his purring sounds, she drifted back to sleep.

Meanwhile, Yukichi, missing his tofu-brained master, wrapped Saku’s sweatshirt around his head and also went to sleep. The following day, upon returning home, Saku was overjoyed to be reunited with her beloved cat.

What to expect from The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 11

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today episode 11, titled A Masterful Cat Also Cares about Health, will be the penultimate episode, as the first season is listed for a 12-episode run.

As seen in the preview teaser, the next installment will be about Yukichi transforming into a personal trainer and a dietician for Saku to keep her in shape. Although the road won’t be easy for the masterful cat, he will be doing his best to make sure his tofu-brained master gets on board with the new regime.

Stay tuned for more The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

