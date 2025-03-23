This My Hero Academia character would've been Star & Stripe's perfect student (& it's not Deku)

My Hero Academia has one of the most peculiar characters in Star and Stripe because of her role as the United States' top hero and the uniqueness of her Quirk, New Order. However, a lot of people would have loved to see her interact with Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, but there is another character who would have fit a lot better as a potential student, Manga Fukidashi.

It is very likely that a lot of My Hero Academia fans may have forgotten about this character because he has a very minor role in the Class 1-A vs. Class 1-B arc, but his Quirk, Comic, is like a weaker version of New Order. When considering the nature of their abilities, it would have been quite logical for them to team up and for the American hero to take him under her wing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Manga Fukidashi would have been Star and Stripe's perfect student in My Hero Academia

Manga Fukidashi as seen in the series (Image via Bones).

The character of Manga Fukidashi made his debut during the Sports Festival arc but got his moment to shine when Class 1-A went against his class, 1-B, later in the story, with him going up against Aoyama, Momo, Tokoyami, and Hagakure. It is in this conflict that his Quirk, Comic, got the chance to display his ability, which is speaking onomatopoeia and bringing those sounds to life.

This is a much weaker version of Star and Stripe's Quirk, New Order, which allows her to impose new rules on any given object or person as long as she makes physical contact and speaks the target's name. The American hero can only place two new rules on her target, but it still has a lot of range and potential, which is why it took a lot from the merged version of All For One and Tomura Shigaraki to defeat her.

Furthermore, most fans would have loved to see her interact with Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and All Might, but there is no denying that her ability has some similarities to that of Fukidashi. It would have been an interesting twist to see them working together and also highlights how the Class 1-B student was pushed aside in the story because his powers could have made the main conflict a lot easier to resolve.

The ups and downs of Star and Stripe's character

Star and Stripe as seen in the anime (Image via Bones).

It is quite clear that Star and Stripe is one of the most disappointing My Hero Academia characters because of her short stint in the series, how she was defeated by Shigaraki, and the lack of explored potential regarding foreign heroes. All of this is coupled with the fact that, as mentioned earlier, she never got a chance to interact with her idol, All Might, nor with Deku, whom she could have formed a strong bond with.

When viewed from a more objective perspective, her character was mostly created as a way to weaken this strengthened version of Tomura Shigaraki before the events of the final war arc. Therefore, her role was never meant to be very significant, although the execution by author Kohei Horikoshi could have been a lot better.

Final thoughts

Manga Fukidashi had a very interesting Quirk that the My Hero Academia series never fully explored, and, to a degree, the same can be said about Star and Stripe. Therefore, it is somewhat fitting that these two characters could have had a very productive student-master dynamic.

