Top 100 strongest One Piece characters ever, ranked as of 2025

One Piece chapter 1159 is set to revisit the God Valley Incident, delving into the past to explore events that reshaped history. As the narrative builds toward a major climax in the upcoming installment, which promises to unravel one of the most compelling mysteries in Eiichiro Oda’s pirate-themed story, this thread lists the 100 most powerful One Piece characters, ranking them from weakest to strongest. The list is based on feats, abilities, and all known information up to the latest manga chapter.Since a character’s overall power can vary depending on whether they are in their prime or older incarnation, and in some cases depending on their various forms and combat modes as well, this ranking considers only each fighter’s single strongest version. Characters ranked higher are generally more powerful than those listed below, particularly when comparing fighters across different tiers. However, given the diverse abilities in the series, such as Haki, Devil Fruits, and more, some hypothetical 1v1 battles could yield unpredictable outcomes.Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1159.Power levels of One Piece's top 100 fighters of all time, ranked weakest to strongest as of chapter 1159From left to right, the ranking's lowest positions (Image via Shueisha)100) Charlotte Perospero - Big Mom’s eldest son.99) Jack - The fourth strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.98) Charlotte Smoothie - The fourth strongest member of the Big Mom Pirates.97) Karasu - The Commander of the Revolutionary Army’s Northern Group.Left to right, positions from 96th to 90th (Image via Shueisha)96) Kozuki Momonosuke - Kozuki Oden’s son, he wields a replica of Kaido’s Mythical Zoan Fruit.95) Charlotte Cracker - The third strongest member of the Big Mom Pirates.94) Enel - Skypiea’s former “God”.93) Shimotsuki Ushimaru - A powerful swordsman native of Wano.92) Denjiro - A member of the Red Scabbards.91) Hyogoro - In his prime, he was a renowned swordsman.90) Sentomaru - Dr Vegapunk’s former bodyguard.Left to right, positions from 89th to 84th (Image via Shueisha)89) Kaku - An elite CP0 masked agent who appears to be Lucci’s right-hand man.88) Jewelry Bonney - Bartholomew Kuma’s adoptive daughter.87) Morley - The Commander of the Revolutionary Army’s Western Group.86) [ex aequo] Nekomamushi - The leader of the Minks alongside his equal Inuarashi.86) [ex aequo] Inuarashi - The leader of the Minks alongside his equal Nekomamushi.85) Van Augur - The sixth strongest member of the Blackbeard Pirates.84) Jesus Burgess - The fifth strongest member of the Blackbeard Pirates.Left to right, positions from 83rd to 77th (Image via Shueisha)83) Lafitte - The fourth strongest member of the Blackbeard Pirates.82) Jinbe - The fourth strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates.81) Queen - The third strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.80) Vista - The fifth strongest member of the Whitebeard Pirates.79) Yasopp - The fourth strongest member of the Red Hair Pirates.78) Emporio Ivankov - A founding member of the Revolutionary Army.77) Killer - Eustass Kid’s number two.Left to right, positions from 76th to 70th (Image via Shueisha)76) Gloriosa - The Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily three generations before Hancock.75) Portgas D. Ace - The son of Roger. He was the fourth strongest member of the Whitebeard Pirates.74) Jozu - The third strongest member of the Whitebeard Pirates.73) Don Chinjao - In his prime, he was a famous pirate who challenged Garp and Roger.72) Shakuyaku - The Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily two generations before Hancock.71) Donquixote Doflamingo - A former Warlord and Dressrosa’s former ruler.70) Saint Shepherd Sommers - One of the World Government’s Holy Knights.Left to right, positions from 69th to 63rd (Image via Shueisha)69) S-Flamingo - The Seraphim based on Donquixote Doflamingo.68) S-Gecko - The Seraphim based on Gecko Moria.67) S-Croc - The Seraphim based on Crocodile.66) S-Shark - The Seraphim based on Jinbe.65) Koby - A young Marine officer that Garp considers to be the future of the Navy.64) Avalo Pizarro - The third strongest member of the Blackbeard Pirates.63) Gecko Moria - A former Warlord. In his prime, before getting lazy, he faced Kaido.Left to right, positions from 62nd to 57th (Image via Shueisha)62) [ex aequo] Dorry - The leader of the Giant Warrior Pirates alongside his equal, Brogy.62) [ex aequo] Brogy - The leader of the Giant Warrior Pirates alongside his equal, Dorry.61) Saint Rimoshifu Killingham - One of the World Government’s Holy Knights.60) Gion “Momousagi” - A Marine officer considered for the position of Admiral.59) Tokikake “Chaton” - A Marine officer considered for the position of Admiral.58) Edward Weevil - A former Warlord rumored to be Whitebeard’s son.57) Boa Hancock - A former Warlord. She is Amazon Lily’s Pirate Empress.Left to right, positions from 56th to 50th (Image via Shueisha)56) Crocodile - A former Warlord who co-founded the Cross Guild with Dracule Mihawk.55) Sanji - The third strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates.54) S-Snake - The Seraphim based on Boa Hancock.53) Magellan - The most dangerous man in Impel Down.52) Lucky Roux - The third strongest member of the Red Hair Pirates.51) Bartholomew Kuma - A former Warlord and founding member of the Revolutionary Army.50) S-Bear - The Seraphim based on Bartholomew Kuma.Left to right, positions from 49th to 43rd (Image via Shueisha)49) Saint Manmayer Gunko - A Holy Knight who seems to be Imu’s personal servant.48) Charlotte Katakuri - The number two of the Big Mom Pirates.47) King - Kaido’s former number two, he is the last surviving Lunarian.46) Rob Lucci - The CP0’s strongest agent by far.45) Marco - Whitebeard’s former number two.44) Eustass Kid - The captain of the Kid Pirates.43) Trafalgar D. Water Law - The captain of the Heart Pirates.Left to right, positions from 42nd to 36th (Image via Shueisha)42) S-Hawk - The Seraphim based on Dracule Mihawk.41) Wang Zhi - A former member of the Rocks Pirates.40) Shiryu - A deadly evil swordsman who joined Blackbeard.39) Tsuru - A famous Marine officer.38) Sabo - The number two of the Revolutionary Army.37) Yamato - Kaido’s offspring.36) Roronoa Zoro - A master swordsman serving as Luffy’s close number two.Left to right, positions from 35th to 29th (Image via Shueisha)35) Kyo “Silver Axe” - A former member of the Rocks Pirates.34) Aramaki “Ryokugyu” - One of the new Marine Admirals.33) Benn Beckman - The close number two of “Red-Haired” Shanks.32) Kozuki Oden - A fearsome samurai from Wano.31) Charlotte Linlin “Big Mom” - A former Yonko.30) Issho “Fujitora” - A blind swordsman who became a Marine Admiral during the timeskip.29) Borsalino “Kizaru” - A long-time Marine Admiral.Left to right, positions from 28th to 22nd (Image via Shueisha)28) Saint Jaygarcia Saturn - The former Warrior God of Science and Defense.27) Saint Shepherd Ju Peter - The Warrior God of Agriculture.26) Scopper Gaban - The third strongest member of the Roger Pirates.25) Kuzan “Aokiji” - A former Marine Admiral who seemingly joined Blackbeard.24) Saint Marcus Mars - The Warrior God of Environment.23) Saint Figarland Shamrock - The Commander of the Holy Knights.22) Shiki “Golden Lion” - A dangerous rival of Roger and former member of the Rocks Pirates.Left to right, positions from 21st to 15th (Image via Shueisha)21) Sengoku - The Navy’s former Fleet Admiral.20) Loki - Elbaph’s “Accursed Prince”.19) Kaido - A former Yonko hailed as the World’s Strongest Creature.18) Monkey D. Luffy - The captain of the Straw Hat Pirates.17) Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro - The Warrior God of Finance.16) Saint Topman Warcury - The Warrior God of Justice.15) Marshall D. Teach “Blackbeard” - The son of Xebec. He became a Yonko after eating two of the strongest Devil Fruits.Left to right, positions from 14th to 8th (Image via Shueisha)14) Silvers Rayleigh - The “Dark King”, Roger’s close number two.13) Saint Figarland Garling - The Supreme Leader of the Holy Knights, and new Warrior God of Science and Defense.12) Harald - The late sovereign of Elbaph.11) Sakazuki “Akainu” - The current Fleet Admiral.10) Monkey D. Dragon - The leader of the Revolutionary Army.9) Shanks - The captain of the Red Hair Pirates.8) Dracule Mihawk - The World’s Strongest Swordsman.Left to right, positions from 7th to 1st (Image via Shueisha)7) Monkey D. Garp - The “Marine Hero” who matched Roger.6) Gol D. Roger - The legendary Pirate King.5) Edward Newgate “Whitebeard” - The World’s Strongest Man.4) Rocks D. Xebec - The captain of the fearsome Rocks Pirates.3) Shimotsuki Ryuma - The formidable “Sword God” likened to Joy Boy.2) Joy Boy - The first pirate in history.1) Imu - The Empty Throne’s enigmatic ruler.One Piece's manga updated power scalingThe Straw Hat Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has captivated the hearts of million of fans, taking them on an enthralling journey alongside the Straw Hat Pirates. In Oda’s story, Monkey D. Luffy and his beloved comrades embark on a quest to claim the legendary One Piece treasure, navigating a vibrant, complex world in constant turmoil.Alongside the franchise’s intricate plot and surreal humor, action-packed fights are a key element of One Piece. Given the interactions among characters and their diverse skillsets, including unique assets that can be combined together, such as Haki, Devil Fruits, weapons, genetic enhancements, innate traits, and more, it’s not always straightforward to affirm that a fighter is stronger than another in One Piece.Thus, analyzing the story’s powerscaling can be complex. That said, taking into account each fighter's feats and status in the One Piece world, it's possible to gain a rather clear overview of the pirate-themed franchise’s established power levels.At the top of the hierarchy are godly figures whose actual abilities remain shrouded in mystery, yet their power most likely goes far beyond even that of the mightiest fighters. The Pirate King and a select few, such as those holding a title of World’s Strongest and their peers, hold paramount status. The same can be said for a restricted number of globally significant figures.The true power of these iconic characters is probably reserved for One Piece’s final arcs. Below them, the series features a class of top-tier fighters, including Emperors, Admirals, and those who reach or approach this outstanding level.One Piece's worldbuilding is incredible (Image via Toei Animation)Below them is the large high-tier bracket, a large class ranging from the mightiest to the most average representatives of the Yonko Commanders. This category also includes most of the former Warlords, many of whom are comparable to the best among the Yonko Commanders.Further down are the remaining officers of the main pirate crews and outlaw groups, as well as the World Government and the Navy. All of them are accomplished fighters, far exceeding the New World's already high standard, which surpasses that of the Grand Line's &quot;Paradise&quot;, let alone the four seas: East Blue, West Blue, North Blue, and South Blue.The cast of One Piece is immense, featuring hundreds of different characters, most of whom are capable fighters. Thus, many powerful individuals, despite their combat skills, couldn't make it to this selection of the 100 strongest One Piece characters.These include Miss Buckingham Stussy, her clone Stussy, the Whitebeard Pirates member Izo, the CP0 masked agents Guernika and Maha, Crocodile’s right-hand man Daz Bones, the experienced Vice Admirals Momonga, Onigumo, and Doberman, the Worst Generation Supernovas Urouge, Scratchman Apoo, Basil Hawkins, Doflamingo’s executives Vergo and Pica, Blackbeard’s officers Vasco Shot and Catalina Devon.As One Piece approaches its endgame, all Straw Hats, not just the Monster Trio members, must elevate their fighting prowess. 