Vinland Saga season 2 episode 22: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 22 is set to be released on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. As Thorfinn prepares for likely the first real fight he’s had in several years, fans are waiting with bated breath to see exactly how this competition of endurance will go. Likewise, viewers are desperate to know if Thorfinn is successful in his quest to meet with Canute.

There are no verifiable spoilers available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 22. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 22 while speculating on what to expect.

Thorfinn is set to face his biggest challenge of the season in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 22

Release date and time, where to watch

Manga Thrill @MangaThrill Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 22 is titled "The King of Rebellion" , and the preview is here! Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 22 is titled "The King of Rebellion" , and the preview is here! https://t.co/bgJxutY15w

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 22 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The exact time of release differs by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream Vinland Saga season 2 episode 22 on Crunchyroll. It will be available roughly an hour after it begins airing in Japan.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 22 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, June 5

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Monday, June 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, June 5

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, June 5

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Monday, June 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, June 5

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am, Tuesday, June 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Tuesday, June 6

Season 2 episode 21 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 21 began with Canute and co. piling up Ketil’s defeated fighters. Floki then asked if his Jomsvikings could pillage and requisition homes, as was their right as victors. However, Canute denies this, leaving Floki dismayed. Sweyn appeared and spoke to Canute, essentially saying that he was doing what a King must in the Hell that is the world.

Einar was seen leaning down at Arnheid’s grave before eventually standing up and looking at something in the distance, seemingly horrified.

The issue then focused on Ketil’s family, who discussed whether or not to surrender. Eventually, it was decided that the decision rested with Olmar as Ketil’s named successor (since Ketil himself was still unconscious).

Olmar decided to surrender to Canute’s forces, admitting that he wasn’t brave enough to take the ridicule he deserved. According to him, he started this fight and will end it. This was much to Thorgil’s chagrin.

Thorfinn was then shown arriving at Canute’s camp, being denied permission to see Canute. Eventually, after Einar arrived, Thorfinn made a bet to survive 100 punches from a giant soldier in order to see Canute.

What to expect (speculative)

ً🥚 @pbdoesit Episode 22 of Vinland Saga is gonna be something special just y'all wait.. Episode 22 of Vinland Saga is gonna be something special just y'all wait..

While there is a mess of plotlines set to converge, and any one of them could be the episode’s main focus, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 22 will likely open up on Thorfinn’s struggle. It’s the most logical place to begin, considering the stakes at hand, the incredible challenge he has before him, and the fact that the previous installment used it as a cliffhanger ending.

Once Vinland Saga season 2 episode 22 gives some initial screen time to Thorfinn, fans can expect a focus on Olmar and Snake’s journey to Canute’s camp. A brief update on Thorgil’s current location, plans, and feelings is also likely to come at some point.

The final part of the episode is likely to see at least Olmar and Snake arrive at Canute’s camp to see Thorfinn’s struggle, which the episode will likely end with.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes