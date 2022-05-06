To understand what would happen if Saitama ate monster cells in One Punch Man, there first needs to be a clear definition of what monster cells are. Secondly, Saitama himself must be examined in order to make a faithful conclusion.

The world of One Punch Man is inhabited by heroes, villains, humans, and monsters. They all have a part to play in this series as they all strive towards their own goals, no matter the circumstances.

One cannot simply discuss the danger this world possesses without looking through the darkness and passion it represents. Light as it may be, the show itself is a contender for darkness.

A look at monster cells in One Punch Man

ꨄ @luminousyifa #OPM134 Its cute how garou wanted to be the hero hunter and still care for bang sensei but choose to deny it yknow. Plus, he forget he had been punched by saitama 3 times and still didn’t have a clue who he is. Also, something about sonic eating the monster cell, issa spoiler?!? #OPM134 Its cute how garou wanted to be the hero hunter and still care for bang sensei but choose to deny it yknow. Plus, he forget he had been punched by saitama 3 times and still didn’t have a clue who he is. Also, something about sonic eating the monster cell, issa spoiler?!? https://t.co/eIreCeAZz9

Monster cells are flesh-like drugs that can enhance a human’s physical and mental abilities. They transform into monsters, who possess greater strength than ordinary humans. However, their previous strength depends on their then monster strength. If one is already physically strong as a human, they will be ten times as strong as a monster.

The more negative aspects of their personality take precedent and they can gain sadistic tendencies that border on the lust of blood. They seek to destroy anything that breathes at this point. Humans who possess a weak will may become animal-like beings, unable to emote or think intelligently. Essentially, they will become beasts, with nothing else left in them.

On the other hand, those who possess a strong willpower have the ability to switch between their monster and human form. This is an incredible feat, as most hybrids are unable to accomplish such a thing.

However, there are drawbacks to using this drug. They cannot become stronger, no matter how much more training they can accomplish, nor will their sadistic tendencies be curbed.

A deep dive into the protagonist Saitama's characteristics

Saitama is a very powerful human who can knock out his opponents with one punch. He is always bored with life due to such a feat, and therefore doesn't take life too seriously.

Saitama possesses a horrifying amount of physical strength that surpasses ordinary humans. His punches, no matter how weak or strong, can kill any monster or man.

He even counteracted Boro's Collapsing Star Roaring Cannon. It was an amazing feat, considering it's a move lauded to end multiple worlds at once. And yet, Saitama never broke a sweat.

How would monster cells affect One Punch Man's Saitama?

Looking upon this from a logical standpoint would essentially make Saitama into a deity, consumed with bloodlust and destruction.

His abilities will be greatly enhanced and he'll have a few superpowers to really enhance his chaotic powers. He may have the ability to fly or shoot lasers from his eyes, which is a terrifying possibility.

He would be bent on destroying the world, but no one would be able to stop him as his powers exceed everyone else's, even when he's just a man. His supernatural powers may grant him the ability to go to another planet and destroy it once he's finished with earth. He would likely continue on to other planets in the solar system. Essentially, he would become a god of destruction in One Punch Man.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan