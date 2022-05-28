When Does Naruto Get to Know His Parents?

Amid the action, training, and adventures of Naruto, one question has always lingered: What happened to the ninja's parents? The only information about his parents was discovered in a flashback where Minato (his Father) sacrificed himself to the Nine-Tailed Fox attack. It is not until Pain’s Assault arc that the ninja got to know his father (around Manga chapter 450).

Disclaimer: Spoilers Ahead

What Happens When Naruto Meets his Parents?

Naruto’s mother, Kushina, was not spoken of until the Fourth Shinobi World War arc (Manga Chapter 500). Both of these episodes/manga chapters reveal vital points and plot twists. They also provide very emotional moments in the series, especially as the ninja was previously viewed as an orphan.

Naruto Meets His Father:

After coming into contact with the Fourth Hokage in the Pain’s Assault arc, the Hokage begins to recite Naruto’s name. The Hokage says that he had implemented himself into the funinjutsu of the Uzumaki Clan should the Nine-tailed fox return. At this moment, the ninja realizes that the Fourth Hokage is his father, Minato. The two embraced each other, saying he was glad to see his son after the sacrifice.

Their embrace becomes short-lived as the ninja uses his speed and strength to punch his father for concealing the nine-tailed fox within him. Minato explained that Obito of the Uchiha clan had manipulated the tailed beast to attack the village. He explained that he hid the fox in his son because he felt he had a similar animosity and could control the beast independently.

Regarding the struggles of the Uzumaki clan, Minato explained that Pain’s definition of “achieving peace” is too ambiguous for the village to decipher. However, he entrusts that his son will figure it out, especially after the death of Jiraiya. Their encounter ends as Minato restores the ninja's seal for the final time as his chakra causes him to disappear.

The scene of him with his father is not only touching but an important moment in the anime/manga. Viewers learned that Minato knew about Jiraiya’s death and Uzumaki's battle with Pain. It also reveals the true reason for Akatsuki’s attack on Konoha and Minato’s true love and respect for his son.

Naruto Meets His Mother:

Naruto Seeing His Mother Kushina (Image via Pierrot)

In the Fourth Shinobi World War arc, the ninja loses hope as his “Sage Mode” is taken away by the nine-tailed fox. As he attempts to retreat, he hears a voice encouraging him. The voice comes from a red-haired woman who shares similar traits to Naruto, including the Dattebayo verbal tic.

After mentioning Minato, the ninja realizes that the red-haired woman is his mother, Kushina, and the two consoles each other. Kushina jokes with her son, saying she apologizes for the ugly traits she’s passed to him. She also accentuates the importance of the Four Symbols Seal - the fact that it grants the ability for him and his mother to control the tailed beast.

Kushina then describes the tragic backstory behind how she and Minato met. She explains that she was always bullied for her hair color and status as a foreign member. The Kumo-nin clan even took her hostage for being related to the Uzumaki family. Via strands of her hair, Minato had followed the trail to Kushina and rescued her. Ever since then, she and Minato have loved and supported each other.

The scene between the Uzumaki family is endearing and a bit humorous, but it also provides further explanation for the story. It reveals the Nine-Tailed Fox backstory in an in-depth and describes the Eight Trigrams Stealing Style. It also furthers the idea of discrimination and status as depicted throughout the anime/manga.

Final Thoughts:

🔆🌙 @wlwsasuke the fact that this is the life naruto would have had if his parents lived :( the fact that this is the life naruto would have had if his parents lived :( https://t.co/SoVcDTYYBW

Naruto got to know his mother and father in the Fourth Shinobi World War arc and the Pain’s Assault Arc, respectively. Each encounter provides a heartwarming and crucial backstory that furthers the plot. While the rest of the Uzumaki family has not been discussed, these events in Naruto will serve as a blueprint for its spinoff series, Boruto. Only then will viewers learn more about the ninja's ancestry.

LIVE POLL Q. Which Naruto moment was more emotional? Naruto Seeing his Mother Naruto Seeing his Father 1 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das