When One Piece creator Oda killed Bleach creator Tite Kubo with kindness

There was a lot of buzz in the manga community when Tite Kubo, the creator of Bleach, said he really hated Eiichiro Oda, the mastermind behind the One Piece series.

This news caused a lot of commotion on social media leading to lively debates amongst the fans of these two shows. After a few years, Oda responded in a way that surprised everyone. Even though some fans thought the two creators didn't like each other, Oda's kindness showed that this wasn't true.

When Tite Kubo "hated" One Piece creator: Backstory of the radio interview

The news came to light when user @sandman_AP shared a tweet that highlighted Tite Kubo's declaration of "hating" Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece, during a radio interview.

The tweet, which quickly gained traction, sparked curiosity and debate among fans of both Bleach and One Piece. Many enthusiasts were eager to find the reasons behind Kubo's strong statement and the implications of what it meant for the two creators' relationship.

sandman @sandman_AP twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Oda (2021): Tite Kubo publicly announced on the radio, "I hate Oda". But his whole words didn't sound particularly rude to me. I don't dislike him for having the audacity to make such a statement. Kubo has good drawing and storytelling skills. Let's have a drink together. pic.twitter.com/3lcJZcRDHG " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/3lcJZcRDHG

Oda's response to Kubo's "hatred"

Fast forward to the 20th anniversary of Bleach, and Oda decided to address the rumors of a feud between the two creators. Kubo made a joke about still holding a grudge against Oda, but surprisingly, he followed it up with a shower of compliments and praise for him.

He acknowledged Kubo for having the audacity to make his feelings public, which he compared to the fearless spirit of Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of One Piece.

sandman @sandman_AP @Kiyopon_24 Kubo explained he has been hating Oda ever since his debut manga was beaten by Oda in a popularity poll in Shonen Jump.

Oda revealed that he and Kubo were almost the same age during their manga debuts, and he quickly came to admire Kubo's eloquent drawing skills, which projected a high level of confidence in his craft.

Oda was genuinely kind and complimentary, even mentioning Kubo in such a way that made the latter feel embarrassed.

Oda's compliments and kindness put to rest any potential hate between the two mangakas and revealed a mutual respect and admiration that had existed all along.

He praised Kubo's competitive spirit and hard work, saying that he reminded him of himself. The two creators had more in common than they had ever realized.

To cap off this fantastic display of kindness, Oda extended an invitation to Kubo to go out for drinks, a gesture that put to rest any lingering tensions and cemented the respect and admiration that now existed between them.

It was a heartwarming moment that brought the fans of both series together in a positive and supportive way.

The banter between Kubo and Oda is not an isolated incident. Throughout the history of manga, creators have engaged in friendly rivalries and playful banter.

Oda himself has had similar interactions with Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, during their respective weekly releases for Weekly Shōnen Jump. Such banter adds to the fellowship and creative spirit that exists within the manga community.

