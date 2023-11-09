Where to watch Dies Irae anime: Streaming details explored

The Dies Irae anime made its debut in 2017, captivating audiences with its unique blend of magic and military intrigue. This anime adaptation, based on the visual novel released in 2007, delves into a gripping narrative rooted in the aftermath of World War II. With 18 episodes, the series explores the story's complexities, combining sorcery and sacrifice against the backdrop of a military setting.

The anime is currently on multiple streaming platforms and has also received an English dub, enhancing the viewing experience. Fans of the original visual novel can delve deeper into the tale on Steam, immersing themselves in a world where mystery and magic intertwine in an enthralling adventure.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Dies Irae anime.

Dies Irae anime streaming details

The Dies Irae anime comprises 18 episodes and three adaptations. Dies Irae: The Dawning Days, a one-episode prequel, precedes the main series, while Dies Irae: To the Ring Reincarnation serves as a six-episode sequel. Dies Irae is considered season 1, and To the Ring Reincarnation, often listed as season 2, is an ONA.

The series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and Funimation, though it's not accessible on Netflix. Both seasons and the prequel feature an English dub.

Crunchyroll stands out as the recommended streaming platform, offering access to episode 0, the sole episode of The Dawning Days. Originally a visual novel, it can be played on Steam.

Ren Fujii as shown in the anime (Image via A.C.G.T)

Fans can explore the initial part for free, but the complete story necessitates purchasing paid DLCs.

This captivating tale of sorcery, sacrifice, and camaraderie provides a rich narrative experience. With intriguing prequels and sequels, Dies Irae continues to enthrall audiences, making it a must-watch anime and an engaging visual novel for those seeking immersive storytelling.

Series synopsis and additional details

Expand Tweet

This anime series unfolds a gripping narrative rooted in the aftermath of World War II. In 1945 Germany, a group of officers from a certain malicious group conducts a ritual using battle casualties as a sacrifice. This mysterious act fades into myth, leaving uncertainty about their success in reviving the Order of the 13 Lances.

Fast forward 61 years to Japan, where Ren Fujii's life takes a drastic turn after a brawl with his friend Shirou Yusa. Ren's attempt to rebuild his life is thwarted by irrational events defying common sense. The city is besieged by abnormalities, destroying everything before Ren's eyes. Amid overwhelming violence, Ren strives to protect what he cherishes, transcending ordinary boundaries.

Expand Tweet

Ren's journey oscillates between the ordinary and extraordinary, reflecting themes of sorcery, sacrifice, and camaraderie. The story explores Ren's desire for a return to simple, everyday joy while confronting grand challenges.

Final thoughts

The reception of this anime was rather mixed, with fans expressing concerns about the pacing, which made the intricate plot harder to grasp. Many fans emphasized the superiority of the original visual novel.

Despite the criticism, the series remains intriguing for many. For those seeking a deeper experience, the original visual novel is available on Steam.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.