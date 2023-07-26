Why did One Piece episode 1070 go on break? Gear 5 delay explained

The release of One Piece episode 1070 was highly anticipated by fans of the series, following the intense finale of the battle between Raizo and Fukurokuju, as well as the thrilling match between Kaido and Luffy.

Furthermore, there is a noticeable increase in anticipation among viewers due to the release of the preview for One Piece episode 1070. This preview showcases a significant event where Kaido defeats Guernica and makes the shocking announcement of Luffy's demise.

However, the airing of One Piece episode 1070, which was originally scheduled for July 23, 2023, at 9:30 AM JST, has been postponed by a week. Therefore, the episode has been rescheduled to air on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The news ended up disappointing the fans of the series, as it meant that the release of Gear 5 would be delayed by one week.

The delay of One Piece episode 1070 and Gear 5 was caused by a broadcasting issue

The One Piece episode 1070, titled Luffy is Defeated?! The Determination of Those Left Behind was announced to be postponed for the next release date, Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9:30 AM JST. As a result of the episode's delay, the Gear 5 release date will also be pushed back, something that fans have anticipated for months.

In addition, since the battle on Onigashima began nearly a year ago, fans anxiously anticipate the final confrontation between Luffy and Kaido and how Luffy will defeat Kaido in his Gear 5 form. However, viewers will have to wait until One Piece episode 1071, which will be released on August 6, 2023, to see Gear 5 and the final confrontation between the two characters.

Fans can rest assured that only episode 1070 of One Piece has been delayed, and not an entire batch of filler or canon recap episodes. The upcoming episode will surely captivate viewers as it showcases Kaido's triumph over Guernica, who had interrupted his battle with Luffy in the previous episode.

Furthermore, Kaido will disclose the unfortunate news that Luffy has met his demise subsequent to his defeat.

Setting aside other factors, it is unlikely that the delay of the episode can be attributed to Toei Animation's funding or production issues. If this were to happen, the show would go on hiatus, and other Toei anime projects would be postponed.

However, this is not the case, as the delay was caused by a broadcasting issue, as Fuji TV was airing the FNS Day program for 48 hours during the allotted time period.

The decision to put One Piece on a break has allowed the studio to allocate an additional week toward enhancing the quality of the upcoming episodes.

Final thoughts

Fans should prepare for the ultimate showdown between the two captains as One Piece episode 1070 will be released over the weekend.

Despite the fact that the Gear 5 delay is unavoidable, fans will only have to wait one week. Furthermore, the anime's new ending theme song, Raise, will be released on August 6.

