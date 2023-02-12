Will there be a Blue Lock season 2?

One of the most successful anime series of both the Fall 2022 and Winter 2023 anime seasons is one in which fans are already asking for a continuation in the form of Blue Lock season 2. The sports manga-turned-anime focuses on protagonist Yoichi Isagi, who participates in the eponymous soccer tournament to find the Japan national team’s next superstar striker.

While Blue Lock season 2 has yet to be confirmed, let alone air, the first season has been praised heavily for the quality of animation done by Eight Bit Studios. Also celebrated is its fresh and inventive take on the often-generic sports genre, featuring players put into a situation where they need to prioritize their personal and team success equally.

Although no season 2 announcement has been made, many fans anticipate that the adaptation of author Muneyuki Kanehsiro and illustrator Yusuke Nomura’s manga will continue.

Blue Lock season 2 all but officially confirmed in the eyes of many

Will there be a second season?

Despite there being no official announcement that Blue Lock season 2 is coming, it’s all but certain that a sequel season to the still-ongoing television anime series is coming. One of the key factors in deciding if a series will get a second season is if the first season inspired enough fans to check out and buy the manga series.

This is certainly the case for Nomura and Kaneshiro’s series, the sales of which have been consistently increasing month-by-month since the anime’s premiere. The series has overtaken some of the hottest manga, including One Piece, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Another major factor in deciding if there will be a Blue Lock season 2 is fan reception to the anime series overall. While this somewhat plays into the previous point, strong enough fan reception to an anime’s first season can justify a second, even if the aforementioned anime-to-manga conversion sales aren’t there.

However, even if these categories were to be split up, the series would undoubtedly pass in both with flying colors. Many general anime fans who admittedly weren’t fans of sports anime series before the small-screen premiere of Nomura and Kaneshiro’s story have since become massive fans of their series.

The final major factor in deciding if an anime series will get a second season is if there’s enough source material to capitalize on a second season in a timely manner. There is certainly enough source material from the series’ manga to create Blue Lock season 2, with 204 published chapters as of this article’s writing.

With the 17th episode of the first season only adapting through the series’ 63rd chapter, there’s more than enough source material to produce a second season. Combined with the other aforementioned factors, which most heavily weigh into whether or not a series will get a second season, it seems almost sure that Blue Lock season 2 is coming.

