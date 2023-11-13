Will the Naruto remake cover the Minato one-shot? Explored

The Naruto remake has been a rollercoaster in terms of news: it was first announced earlier this year to celebrate the original anime. Then, it started to gain hype, and was later postponed to improve the animation quality. And now that there isn't a lot of information on when is going to come out, some fans have wondered if the Minato Namikaze-one shot could be added in some shape or form to the remake.

A lot of fans have wondered if the Minato manga could be adapted, since it has some really good moments and the whole point of the Naruto remake is to celebrate the original anime and its best moments. And that's precisely why it seems pretty much impossible for this manga to be adapted in this remake: because Studio Pierrot is focusing on the moments that are already part of the series' legacy.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for the Naruto remake.

Why the Minato Namikaze one-shot isn't likely to be a part of the Naruto remake

A lot of fans have wondered if there is any chance that the recent Minato Namikaze one-shot manga by Masashi Kishimoto could be adapted into the material of the upcoming Naruto remake. This project is a series of four episodes with top-notch animation quality by Studio Pierrot to celebrate the original anime's 20 years of existence.

However, while it would be interesting to see scenes of the Minato, particularly the ones where he faced Kurama and the moments he shared with Kushina, this scenario isn't very likely. It is more likely that the new project is going to focus on adapting the best moments of the Naruto series with the best animation that Pierrot can offer at present time, so that alone is enough material for four episodes.

The truth of the matter is that there is a lot of material to adapt, and while the Minato one-shot was very well-received, it doesn't hold a candle to the original series in terms of popularity.

When considering moments like Sasuke and Naruto vs. Haku, Rock Lee vs. Gaara, Itachi killing the Uchiha clan, the battle against Pain, Madara's arrival at the Fourth Great Ninja War, and more, there is way too much content to adapt for the Minato manga to be added as well.

Minato's popularity and legacy as a character

Minato in the manga (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Minato's popularity was confirmed when he won the Narutop99 poll last year through worldwide voting by the fans, earning him the manga that Kishimoto wrote and drew a few months ago. It makes sense that a lot of fans would like to see more of the fourth Hokage in anime format during the Naruto remake but that seems like a very unlikely situation for the reasons stated before.

Be that as it may, Minato's legacy as one of the most beloved characters in Naruto is more than well-earned. Beyond his amazing abilities and fighting skills, plus being the father of the title character, Minato was also pivotal in kick-starting the series by sealing Kurama in Naruto. He also had a massive impact on other major players in the series, such as Kakashi, Jiraiya, and Obito.

He is a character that is very easy to like and Kishimoto perhaps catered to fans a bit by bringing him back for a moment during the Fourth Great Ninja War arc, although that moment was mostly appreciated by everybody.

Final thoughts

While the Minato Namikaze one-shot was mostly well-received by the fandom, it is very unlikely that any of that material is going to show up in the Naruto remake. Studio Pierrot already has a lot of material to adapt, so this is something that is very likely to be overlooked in the final product.

