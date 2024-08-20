Wind Breaker chapter 152: Endo reveals the origins of his bond with Takiishi as Umemiya becomes a blazing inferno

Wind Breaker chapter 152 was expected to continue the final fight between Takiishi and Umemiya after Sakura and Endo stepped aside to watch their leaders fight. Fortunately, the chapter exceeded expectations by revealing a flashback to the time when Takiishi and Endo started their group.

Moreover, the chapter revealed the special place Umemiya held in Takiishi's heart, something that Endo was jealous of. Meanwhile, the final fight between Takiishi and Umemiya also continued in turbulence. Sakura was surprised to witness Umemiya's serious demeanor and compared it to that of Takiishi, who was a beast, unlike the leader of Furin.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Wind Breaker chapter 152 and has the author's opinion.

Wind Breaker chapter 152: Endo reveals the origins behind his title and reveals the reason why he is jealous of Umemiya

Sakura and Endo as seen in Wind Breaker chapter 152 (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 152, titled Symbol, began where it left off in the previous chapter as Endo continued his commentary regarding the battle between Takiishi and Umemiya. Looking at Sakura's concerned face, Endo commented that they had special seats to watch such a grand battle, and it would be a waste not to enjoy the fight to its fullest.

Trending

Wind Breaker chapter 152 then shifted to the perspective of Sakura, who questioned himself about how to enjoy a fight when he couldn't even recognize his leader. He couldn't define the fight they were witnessing in words and could only come up with words like fear, worry, and hatred.

Sakura then thought of Endo's comments about Takiishi, where the former commented how his leader looked godly against Umemiya. Sakura denied every claim Endo made but agreed that he understood what Endo meant after witnessing Takiishi in ecstasy.

Umemiya as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 152 then shifted to the final fight, where Umemiya impaled Takiishi. Sakura thought to himself how he had only seen his leadership fight like this against Choji Tomiyama from Shishitoren. However, he did admit that back then, Umemiya's emotions could be felt, and he kept his identity as the leader of Furin.

On the other hand, Sakura couldn't tell if the person who was fighting Takiishi was Umemiya. He even admitted that, just like Takiishi, Umemiya was also a 'blazing inferno.' Returning to the fight, Takiishi returned the favor and impaled Umemiya, which exposed his tattoos.

Sakura remembered Endo's tattoos and realized that they were the same. He questioned whether these tattoos represented the team, Keel, that infiltrated their town in the past. Endo's persona changed immediately, and he utterly denied that their tattoos belonged to that group of losers. He admitted that they only needed bodies to form a group, but their tattoos represented only Takiishi and Endo.

Takiishi and Endo as seen in Wind Breaker chapter 152 (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 152 then showcased a flashback to the time when Endo and Takiishi got together to start a group. Takiishi told Endo that he wanted a tattoo, upon which Endo hooked him up with a design he made himself. Takiishi agreed to get it tattooed on his shoulder.

Endo revealed that the tattoo was inspired by the first cannon Japan used, titled the Ishibiya. The 'Ish,' 'bi,' and 'ya' in Ishibuya meant 'stone,' 'fire,' and 'projectile,' all of which represented Takiishi. Ishibiya was also nicknamed the Kunikuzushi, which meant destroyer of countries.

Endo continued by saying that if he and Takiishi were born in ancient times, the latter would have been enough to destroy a country or two on his own, just like their group's title. Endo added that Takiishi's heart was filled with his dislikes and likes, and nothing else in this world influenced him. However, Endo claimed that he was wrong about the last aspect.

Wind Breaker chapter 152 saw Endo state that he knew that there was someone else inside Takiishi's heart, and that was the leader of Furin, Umemiya. Endo said that Takiishi himself let Umemiya into his heart, and this was what made the ex-Furin jealous of the leader of Furin.

Related Links

Wind Breaker chapter 148 highlights

Wind Breaker chapter 149 highlights

Wind Breaker chapter 150 highlights

Wind Breaker chapter 151 highlights

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback