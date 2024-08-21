Wind Breaker chapter 153: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 153 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 12 AM JST. The manga series will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

The previous chapter continued the fight between Umemiya and Takiishi, as Sakura found it hard to recognize his leader in such a serious form. The chapter also revealed the origins of Endo and Takiishi when they started their group.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Wind Breaker manga series.

Wind Breaker chapter 153 release date and time

According to Kodansha's K X account, Wind Breaker chapter 153 will be out on August 28, 2024, in Japan. The release date of Wind Breaker chapter 153 varies according to different time zones of the world, and some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM Tuesday August 27 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM Tuesday August 27 British Summer Time 4 PM Tuesday August 27 Central European Summer Time 5 PM Tuesday August 27 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM Tuesday August 27 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM Tuesday August 27 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM Wednesday August 28 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM Wednesday August 28

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 153

Takiishi and Umemiya as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

The only official source where you can read Wind Breaker chapter 153 in English is Kodansha's K manga website. Although the manga service is only available in the United States, fans may still get it via their mobile application and website.

Moreover, free chapters can be accessed through the same platform, albeit they are much behind the current chapters. Weekly updates are sent to the free chapters every Monday.

Wind Breaker chapter 152 recap

Umemiya as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 152 was titled Symbol. The chapter commenced with Endo telling Sakura that they had VIP seats to witness the battle of the strongest and all they could do was wait for the conclusion. On the other hand, Sakura couldn't recognize his leader anymore because his demeanor was no longer the same, and Umemiya felt like a blazing flame to him.

The chapter then shifted to the battle as Umemiya and Takiishi delivered blows to each other, which indicated that the battle was equally matched. As Takiishi raised his hands on Umemiya, the tattoo on his shoulder was exposed, and Sakura realized that it was the same as that of Endo. Upon asking, Endo told Sakura about how his journey with Takiishi started.

Takiishi and Endo as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

One day, Takiishi asked Endo about having a tattoo. Endo got excited, hooked up a design immediately and showed it to Takiishi. The design was based on the first cannon that Japan used and its kanji characters translated to emotions, each of which represented Takiishi.

The cannon was also nicknamed the destroyer of countries, which led to Endo claiming that Takiishi could easily perform such an act. Endo continued by saying that Takiishi's heart was filled with himself but the only person who was allowed to enter it was Umemiya. Endo expressed his jealousy on this matter.

What can we expect from Wind Breaker chapter 153? (Speculative)

Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 153 title hasn't been revealed yet. As the recent chapters are more focused on the conversation between Endo and Sakura, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to follow the trend and see Endo reveal more about his origins with Takiishi.

Moreover, as seen in the recent chapters, the chapter might also shed light on the fight between Umemiya and Takiishi occasionally, with the spotlight being on the sidelines discussing the greatness of the fight.

