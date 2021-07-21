Indians who can win medals in the first three days of Tokyo Olympics

119 Indian athletes will compete in 18 events at the Tokyo Olympics. They hope to add to the country's all-time tally of 28 medals since its first participation in 1900. With a solid and determined squad, India is expected to have its best Games of recent times in Tokyo. Here is a list of Indians who could possibly win a medal in the first three days.

Indian medal prospects in the first three days of the Tokyo Olympics

# 1 Archery Mixed Team

Participants: Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari

The husband-and-wife duo have been in stellar form ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, winning the World Cup Stage 3 mixed recurve event in Paris. Kumari will head into the Olympics as world number 1. Meanwhile, Atanu Das won his first-ever individual gold at the World Cup Stage 1 in Guatemala.

The duo have been participating in mixed team events for a long time now. They could win India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Date of the competition: July 24, Saturday

Qualification: starts at 6:00 AM IST

Medal matches: starts at 10:45 AM IST

# 2 Men's 10 M Air Pistol

Participants: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma

The Indians are ranked No. 1 and 2 in this event. Saurabh Chaudhary has been in top form ever since he made it to the national team. With eight ISSF World Cup gold medals to his name, the young prodigy from Meerut is one of India's top medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics.

Though a late entrant into the world of shooting, Abhishek Verma has quickly risen to World No. 1 in the 10 meter air pistol event. He had a great ISSF World Cup campaign in New Delhi. He also bagged silver at the 2018 World Championships. If he performs at the same level in Tokyo, he could very well win India another gold in shooting.

Date of the competition: July 24, Saturday

Qualification: starts at 9:30 AM IST

Final: starts at 12:00 PM IST

# 3 Women's 10 M Air Rifle

Participant: Elavenil Valarivan

Elavenil Valarivan has quickly become one of India's best rifle shooters, winning several international medals. Entering the team as Chinki Yadav's replacement, Valarivan has huge shoes to fill. But the talented youngster has time and again proven her abilities. If things go well, she can definitely clinch a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Date of competition: July 24, Saturday

Qualification: Starts at 5:00 AM IST

Final: Starts at 7:15 AM IST

# 4 Weightlifting

Participant: Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu is India's lone weightlifting representative at the Tokyo Olympics. As a world champion and a world-record holder, Chanu has everything it takes to get to the podium. Her path to the finals looks even clearer thanks to North Korea's withdrawal. She will be ranked No. 2 at the Olympics.

Date of competition: July 24, Saturday

Starts at 10:20 AM IST

# 5 Women's 10 M Air Pistol

Participants: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal

The 19-year-old Manu Bhaker has enjoyed phenomenal international success in her short career, with nine ISSF World Cup gold medals to her name already. At the recent ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Bhaker won mixed team gold with Saurabh Chaudhary. If things go right, Manu Bhaker could very well return home with two medals from the Tokyo Olympics.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal is currently ranked No. 1 in the 10 meter air pistol event. Her recent performances in international competitions will be a great boost for the 24 year old. She will hope to convert her first Olympic appearance into a medal.

Date of competition: July 25, Sunday

Qualification: starts at 5:30 AM IST

Final: starts at 7:45 AM IST

