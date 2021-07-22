Indian Olympic Association president, secretary-general might have to miss the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra and secretary-general Rajiv Mehta are doubtful about attending the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. The Summer Games start on July 23. Both Narinder Batra and Rajiv Mehta arrived in Tokyo on July 20 and their mandatory quarantine period will end on July 24.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, an official from the Indian contingent said on Thursday:

“Narinder Batra and Rajiv Mehta, president and secretary-general of the IOA, might not get a chance to attend the opening ceremony on July 23 as the mandatory quarantine period will be over on July 24,”

In addition to the IOA president and the secretary-general, five delegates from the National Sports Federations (NSFs) will also miss the opening ceremony because their mandatory quarantine period will be over on July 24.

“Discussion is on with the officials of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. We are hoping for a favorable outcome by evening (Japanese time),” the Indian official said on condition of anonymity.

The IOA president and secretary-general, along with five NSFs delegates, arrived in Tokyo on July 20. The arrival date is not being considered as the first day of quarantine, which is currently being debated, confirmed Indian officials.

“The first day of arrival is not being counted. As per the rules, the quarantine period will end on July 24. But if the July 20 is also taken into account then we will be free to go out,” said the Indian official.

Narinder, who is also president of the International Hockey Federation (IHF) and member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was unavailable for comment.

India’s Chef-de-Mission Birendra Prasad Baishya was also not available for comment. Under strict quarantine rules due to the pandemic, the five NSF delegates will not be able to leave their hotel rooms until July 24.

“We are having breakfast, lunch and dinner in the rooms. The breakfast is served by the hotel but lunch and dinner we have are our own. We have got instant cooked food items and ready to cook food. All five NSF officials are staying on the same floor of the hotel. We have enough food packets,” said one of the NSF’s official.

The Indian Chef de Mission has also reduced the number of Indian athletes participating in the opening ceremony because some of the athletes have their matches on July 24.

Which contingent members from India can attend the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics?

A total of 28 members of the Indian contingent, including six officials, are expected to participate in the opening ceremony.

India’s six times world champion in women's boxing MC Mary Kom and Indian men’s hockey skipper Manpreet Singh will be the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony.

Indian archers, judokas, badminton players, one weightlifter, tennis players, men and women’s hockey teams and shooters will not be part of the opening ceremony as they have their matches scheduled for July 24.

Edited by Diptanil Roy