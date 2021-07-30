I will have to shoot better in the quarterfinal - Deepika Kumari

When Deepika Kumari walked on to the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on Friday morning, history was on the line. After finishing 33rd in London 2012 and ninth at Rio 2016, it was her time to turn the tables. Her opponent, Russian Ksenia Perova, had finished 5th at the London Games.

Deepika started well, winning the first set 28-25, to lead 2-0. With the second series of arrows she hit a low seven, that cost her as the Russian returned the compliment. The third set was won by Deepika while the fourth was shared. Perova made a great comeback and took the fifth set. With scores tied at 5-5, the contest went into a single-arrow shoot-off, in which the Russian started with a poor seven.

Deepika held her nerve and hit a 10 to win 6-5. In the entire contest, she hit two sevens and four 10s (excluding in the shoot-off)

Speaking after her victory, Deepika said:

“It’s very difficult to shoot all the arrows in the yellow, I don’t know why, obviously it’s because I am nervous. It’s very difficult, but I’m trying my best.”

Deepika admitted that she was nervous prior to the contest.

“Right now, I need to focus on myself... to perform better, because now it's going to (be) tougher and tougher, so I have to fight, I have to shoot better. And I hope that I will do my best next time.”

On allowing Perova back into the contest, the Indian said:

“I know that it's an Olympic event and it's a pressure game, and I'm trying to overcome my nervousness as much as I can. I have to perform (better) and overcome my nervousness as soon as possible to get better shots."

Deepika added:

“It doesn't really matter who I face (in the quarters), it just really matters how I perform and do my best.

Edited by Prasad Mathew