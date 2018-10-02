Sara Lopez claims Compound Women's Gold at Samsun. Indian Compound Mixed team pipped by hosts Turkey to claim Silver

Turkey Mixed team in White won Gold, Indian Mixed team in Blue claimed Silver (Image Courtesy: Turkey Archery Federation)

Deepika Kumari and Abhishek Verma along with the Compound Mixed team were the Indian representatives for the 2018 Hyundai Archery World Cup Final held at Samsun, Turkey on September 29-30, 2018.

The Archery World Cup Final is the fifth and final leg marking the end of the Archery season. Winners of the four stages of the World Cup booked a spot in the Finals. Three archers qualify based on the ranking points obtained in the World Cups, with Turkey given an extra spot as the host nation.

Turkey would be looking to break the shackles of winning the Gold and be the first host nation to win the World Cup Final.

Compound Mixed Team Finals

India kicked off its campaign with the Compound Mixed Team Finals. India's Abhishek Verma and Jyothika Vennam were up against the Host's Turkey.

Turkey got off to a splendid start by winning the first end without dropping a point. A poor eight-point shot followed by a nine-pointer by Jyothika, in the second end, led to a massive four points lead for Turkey. The hosts were in perfect form dropping one point, in the fourth end, to wrap up the Gold.

Turkey (9) (Yesim Bostan, Demir Elmaagacli) defeated India (4) (Jyothika Surekha Vennam, Abhishek Verma) 159-152 (40-39, 40-37, 40-39, 39-37)

Compound Women

Quarter-Finals

Defending Champion Sara Lopez, who has an astonishing 86% career match wins got past Gizem of Turkey by a five-point margin to book her place in the semi-finals of the Archery World Cup Final. Gizem had three scores of eight points which dented her chances of keeping up with the title favorite, as Sara came up with two perfect scores of 30 points in the final two ends to seal the match.

Sara Lopez (2) (COL) defeats Gizem Elmaagacli (32) (TUR) 146-141 (28-28, 29-27, 29-28, 30-29, 30-29)

World number one Yesim Bostan of Turkey lost in the Quarterfinals

Twenty-year-old Chaewon So of Korea upset World number one Yesim Bostan of Turkey in the second semi-final, shutting the doors of a medal for the host nation. A weak second end, where Gizem had an eight-point score along with a couple of eights, in the fourth end, gave a four-point lead for the Korean. With a perfect score in the last end, the youngster from Korea propelled her way into the semifinals.

Chaewon So (5) (KOR) defeats Yesim Bostan (1) (TUR) 145-141 (27-30, 30-27, 29-28, 29-26, 30-30)

Chen Yi-Hsuan of Taipei was unable to get past the Italian archer Marcella

In a tight battle with Marcella of Italy, a back to back score of 27, from end two and three, sealed the fate for Chen of Taipei to lose the tie by a single point. Both the archers shot well below their averages, to accumulate the lowest scores of the Archery World Cup Final.

Marcella Tonioli (11) (ITA) defeats Chen Yi-Hsuan (7) (TPE) 141-140 (29-28, 27-27, 28-27, 29-30, 28-28)

World number Three Sophie Dodemont of France was upset in the Quarters by Mexican Linda

Thirty-one-year-old Linda Ochoa-Anderson of Mexico had a slender one-point victory over Sophie Dodemont of France. Anderson had a healthy three points lead at the end of round three before Sophie scored a perfect 30 and the pressure created led for the Mexican to score 28 points to reduce the lead to a single point. The final end saw the scores leveled after the first arrow. Sophie scored a nine of her final shot and Linda came up with 10 points off her final shot to win the match.

Linda Ochoa-Anderson (9) (MEX) defeats Sophie Dodemont (3) (FRA) 144-143 (29-29, 29-28, 30-28, 28-30, 28-28)

Semi-Finals

Chaewon So of Korea claimed the Bronze medal

Sara Lopez capped of a close encounter with the Korean by registering the best individual score of 148 in the finals to enter the Gold medal contest. Dropping only two points and recording ten hits in the bull's eye, she overcame Chaewon So of Korea by a margin of two points.

Sara Lopez (2) (COL) defeats Chaewon So (5) (KOR) 148-146 (30-28, 29-30, 30-28, 29-30, 30-30)

Linda Ochoa-Anderson claimed the Silver medal for Mexico

An eight-point arrow in the second end was enough for Linda to overcome Marcella of Italy to register her place for the Gold medal match. Linda came up with two perfect rounds of 30 points in ends two and four to sustain pressure on the Italian. The scores were tied with one arrow remaining, as Linda came up with a perfect ten point shot to Marcella's nine points to win the match.

Linda Ochoa-Anderson (9) (MEX) defeats Marcella Tonioli (11) (ITA) 145-144 (28-29, 30-28, 29-30, 30-29, 28-28)

Bronze Medal Match

Marcella Tonioli of Italy lost to Linda Anderson of Mexico in the semifinals

Chaewon So dominated her Italian opponent to secure the Bronze in her first World Cup Final. The Korean surged to a massive four-point lead in round two after Marcella had a disappointing end with scores of eight and seven to tally 25 points. The Korean stretched it to an unassailable seven-point lead with two perfect scores in the third and fourth round.

Chaewon So (5) (KOR) defeats Marcella Tonioli (11) (ITA) 146-139 (28-28, 29-25, 30-29, 30-28, 29-29)

Gold Medal Match

Sara Lopez of Colombia claimed the Gold and remained unbeaten in 2018

Sara Lopez of Colombia continued her fairy-tale run by remaining unbeaten in 2018, with her victory in the finals. Recovering the initiative in the third end from the Mexican, Sara dropped one point in the third and fourth rounds to be in the lead. The judge had upgraded two of her arrows to ten points, after a closer inspection, which handed the Gold to the Colombian.

Sara Lopez (2) (COL) defeats Linda Ochoa-Anderson (9) (MEX) 146-144 (28-29, 30-29, 29-28, 30-29, 29-29)