Tokyo Olympics 2020: Which 2 Indian female stars have chances of winning multiple medals in Tokyo?

The Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics has many great female sportsstars in their ranks. The likes of MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Vinesh Poghat and Sania Mirza are not only Indian stars, but are global superstars. These great stars are all expected to win medals for India in Tokyo.

Additionally, there are young and talented youngsters as well - Sonam Malik (Wrestling); Kamalpreet Kaur (Athletics); Manika Batra (Table Tennis); Lolina Borgohain (Boxing); and Elina Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela & Rahi Sarnobat (Shooting) - who are considered bright prospects.

All of these athletes are expected to win medals in their respective pet events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jai ho! I can’t wait to see Deepika slice the centre of the target in Tokyo and walk away with Gold again. This is a sport I hope to see Indian women achieve complete domination of in the next decade... https://t.co/BFRcsAem8Y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2021

However, there are two female athletes from India, who have chances of winning multiple medals in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Indian athletes with medal chances in multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics

1) Manu Bhaker (Shooting):

Participating Events: 10m Air Pistol Women, 25m Pistol Women & 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (with Saurabh Chaudhary)

Teenage shooting sensation: Manu Bhaker

Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker will be participating in three different pistol shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics. She has a very good chance of winning a medal in each of these three events, if she shoots well at Tokyo. This is because she is among the best shooters in the world in each of her three events .

At the women's 10m air pistol event, Manu is one of the hot favorites to win gold. She is currently ranked number two in the world in this event.

Her biggest challenger will be the other Indian in the fray, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, who is presently ranked number 1 in the world. However, there are also excellent shooters from the South East Asian and European countries who can stop Manu from winning a medal, in her pet event.

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary: The favorites in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event at the Tokyo Olympics

The second event in which Manu is one of the favorites to win gold is the newly introduced mixed team event, where she will be partnering with Saurabh Chaudhary. They have been the most successful pair in the world in this new shooting event.

If they are able to continue their good form at the Tokyo Olympics, then a medal is almost certain for Manu in this event. Their main opponents in this event will be the other Indian pair in the fray (Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal) along with the mixed team pairs from Russia, Iran and Korea.

Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat: the two Indians in the fray in Women's 25m Pistol Event at the Tokyo Olympics

In her third event, i.e. the 25m Women's Pistol event, Manu is not the hot favorite to win gold but she has a very decent chance of winning a medal. Manu has been selected to represent India, ahead of the world's number 1 shooter of the event, Chinki Yadav, because of her ability to perform well in mega events.

Her biggest opponents in the event will be World No 2, Rahi Sarnobat (India) and the shooters from eastern Europe and South East Asia.

So if Manu is able to perform according to her potential, then she is definitely set to win multiple medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Participating Events: Women's Recurve Individual & Recurve Mixed Team

Deepika Kumari is in the best form of her life. She is going to the Tokyo Olympics as the number 1 Women's Recurve archer in the world. She has been the most dominant female archer in 2021, winning both the World Cup Stage 1 & 3 gold medals in the Women's Recurve Individual event.

India's star archer: Deepika Kumari

Unlike her previous Olympics, if Deepika is able to handle pressure well, then she has a very good chance of winning a gold in this event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Her main opponents will be archers from Korea, who have dominated the sport over the last 2 decades. There are also magnificent archers like Lisa Barbelin (France) and Elena Osipova (Russia), who will also pose threats to Deepika.

Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari are going to pair up at the Tokyo Olympics

In the Mixed team event, Deepika is generally paired up with Atanu Das, who is also her husband. The pair have been highly successful. They have recently won the gold medal in the World Cup Stage 3 event in Paris and if they play well in Tokyo, then they are one of the favorites to get a podium finish.

However, their road to a medal at the Tokyo Olympics will not be easy, as the event is a highly competitive one. Alongside India, the other favorites in this event are USA, Korea, Mexico and Russia.

Thus Deepika Kumari has a great chance of winning multiple medals at the Tokyo Olympics if she performs well.

Edited by Rohit Mishra