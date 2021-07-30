Twitterati hail Deepika Kumari's valiant show at Olympics after she goes down to An San in quarterfinal

World No.1 archer Deepika Kumari's journey at the 2021 Olympics ended on July 30 after losing the women's individual quarterfinal to South Korea's An San. The current World No. 9 defeated Deepika Kumari in three straight sets.

An San walked into the quarterfinals riding on a string of great results. She first set an Olympic record in the women's ranking round, scoring 680 off a possible 700 points. She then clinched gold medals in the women's team and mixed team event. An San had defeated Deepika Kumari in their match at the Tokyo Test event held last year.

Deepika Kumari was off-color in the quarterfinal and shot three sevens and one eight out of a total of nine arrows. Meanwhile, An San displayed great precision as she nailed four tens and three nines on her way to the semifinal.

Earlier, Deepika Kumari finished ninth in the ranking round with 663 points. She teamed up with Pravin Jadhav to represent India in the mixed team event. The duo eliminated Chinese Taipei's Tang Chih-Chun and Lin Chia-en in the 1/8 elimination round. However, the Indians lost the quarterfinals against the South Korean team, which included An San herself, and Kin Je-deok.

In the women's individual competition, Deepika defeated Bhutan's Karma in her first round and went on to eliminate USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the next. She faced the Russian Olympic Committee's Ksenia Perova in the pre-quarters. In a thriller match, both archers were locked at five points apiece after five sets. In the shoot-off, Ksenia Perova shot a seven while Deepika soaked up the pressure to hit a ten to take the match. Deepika is the first individual archer from India to reach the quarterfinal stage of an archery event at the Olympics.

However, An San proved too tough to handle for the Indian.

Despite the loss, Twitterati were full of praise for the champion archer.

A very good start to the day as the brilliant Deepika Kumari enters women's individual quarterfinals. #Tokyo2020 #DeepikaKumari #Archery pic.twitter.com/ETfdnVKJpq — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 30, 2021

#Archery



Deepika Kumari goes down 6-0 to top seed San An 🇰🇷 in the Quarterfinals.



Fantastic effort from the archer, who did #TeamIndia proud at #Tokyo2020. 💯#BetterEveryday #Olympics pic.twitter.com/C0dfmCQ5Sr — JSW Sports (@jswsports) July 30, 2021

Deepika Kumari hit 7 10 10 but she would have lost even if she had hit 9 10 10.



What are these Koreans? :( — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) July 30, 2021

Disappointing, but will say this alone.



London 2012: First round

Rio 2016: Round of 16

Tokyo 2020: Quarterfinal



Deepika Kumari is 27. Nothing in archery terms. Really hope that medal she has worked so hard for comes in Paris, no one deserves it more. pic.twitter.com/EcJpEGeRhe — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 30, 2021

Little fight from #DeepikaKumari as she goes down to Korea's An San in straight sets 0-6. The first Indian to reach women's individual quarterfinals in Olympic #archery can walk out proud. #Tokyo2020 — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) July 30, 2021

The Koreans are at it again. Deepika Kumari 🇮🇳 loses to An San 🇰🇷 in straight sets. #Archery — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 30, 2021

Dreams of an Olympic medal comes crashing down! #DeepikaKumari wilts under pressure, loses quarterfinal to #Korea's An San. Heart breaking and disappointing but the #Indian archer should be handling pressure better!! #Archery #ArcheryatTokyo #Olympics https://t.co/2eUFnz4sX1 — Hari Kishore Malladi (@journomalladi) July 30, 2021

Tough luck Deepika Kumari but she should be proud as only individual from #TeamIndia to qualify into the quarter-final in #Archery at the #Olympics. An San was ruthless, just Damn good. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 30, 2021

In her third #olympics and being the No. 1 in rankings, nation will definitely expect a podium finish. But the way #DeepikaKumari plays today in QF is unthinkable. Anyways well played. #Tokyo2020 #Archery #TeamIndia — Bhaskar Ganekar (@BhaskarGanekar) July 30, 2021

