Twitterati hail Deepika Kumari's valiant show at Olympics after she goes down to An San in quarterfinal

World No.1 archer Deepika Kumari's journey at the 2021 Olympics ended on July 30 after losing the women's individual quarterfinal to South Korea's An San. The current World No. 9 defeated Deepika Kumari in three straight sets.
An San walked into the quarterfinals riding on a string of great results. She first set an Olympic record in the women's ranking round, scoring 680 off a possible 700 points. She then clinched gold medals in the women's team and mixed team event. An San had defeated Deepika Kumari in their match at the Tokyo Test event held last year.
Deepika Kumari was off-color in the quarterfinal and shot three sevens and one eight out of a total of nine arrows. Meanwhile, An San displayed great precision as she nailed four tens and three nines on her way to the semifinal.
Earlier, Deepika Kumari finished ninth in the ranking round with 663 points. She teamed up with Pravin Jadhav to represent India in the mixed team event. The duo eliminated Chinese Taipei's Tang Chih-Chun and Lin Chia-en in the 1/8 elimination round. However, the Indians lost the quarterfinals against the South Korean team, which included An San herself, and Kin Je-deok.
In the women's individual competition, Deepika defeated Bhutan's Karma in her first round and went on to eliminate USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the next. She faced the Russian Olympic Committee's Ksenia Perova in the pre-quarters. In a thriller match, both archers were locked at five points apiece after five sets. In the shoot-off, Ksenia Perova shot a seven while Deepika soaked up the pressure to hit a ten to take the match. Deepika is the first individual archer from India to reach the quarterfinal stage of an archery event at the Olympics.
However, An San proved too tough to handle for the Indian.
Despite the loss, Twitterati were full of praise for the champion archer.
Also read: Atanu Das next archery match [July 31] schedule and details - When and where to watch, possible opponent, timings (IST)