The 2023 World Athletics Championships will commence on Saturday, August 19, in Budapest, Hungary. With nearly 15 events taking place on Day 1, the championships will witness the world’s strongest players going head to head to grab the world championships title.

This year the face-off between sprinters Marcell Jacobs and Fred Kerle in the 100m will be a highly anticipated one. Kerley, who won last year with a time frame of 9.86s will be defending his title from his competitors, including Jacobs. The Italian is a 2022 European 100 meters champion with a 9.80s time record. Nevertheless, Noah Lyles will also be competing in the 100m event.

The 100m hurdles will be another highly anticipated event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, with the world’s greatest female athletes like Anna Hall, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, and Taliyah Brooks taking part in it.

Anna Hall, 22, currently holds the fifth-best performance in the history of women’s heptathlon events, with 6988 points at the 2023 US Track and Field Championships. She will also be competing in tomorrow’s 200m heptathlon event trying to make the most of reigning world champion Nafissatou Thiam's absence.

Birke Haylom, Timothy Cheruiyot, Hirut Meshesha, Mohamed Katir, and many others will also be seen in action on Day 1 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Day 1 schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Morning Session

08:50 - M 20 Kilometres Race Walk (Final)

10:30 - M Shot Put (Qualification)

10:35 - W 100 Metres Hurdles (Heptathlon)

11:05 - X 4x400 Metres Relay (Heats)

11:35 - M3000 Metres Steeplechase (Heats)

11:47 - W High Jump (Heptathlon)

12:00 - M Hammer Throw (Qualification - Group A)

12:25- W Long Jump (Qualification)

12:35 - M 100 Metres ( Preliminary round)

13:15 - W 1500 Metres ( Heats)

13:45 - M Hammer Throw (Qualification - Group B)

Evening Session

18:00 - Opening Ceremony

19:02 - M1500 Metres (Heats)

19:05 - W Shot Put (Heptathlon)

19:09 - M Discus Throw (Qualification - Group A)

19:37- M Triple Jump (Qualification)

19:43 - M 100 Metres (Heats)

20:31 - W 200 Metres (Heptathlon)

20:37- M Shot Put (Final)

20:43 - M Discus Throw ( Qualification - Group B)

20:55 - W 10000 Metres (Final)

Where to watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships?

USA: Viewers can have access to the championship through NBC, CNBC, and the USA Network.

UK: Fans can watch all the events on BBC, BBC One & BBC Two & BBC Three, BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.

Australian: All events will be broadcast on SBS and SBS VICELAND.

Canada: Events will be accessible on CBC Sports and ET.

India: Viewers can watch the championship on JIO Cinema App.