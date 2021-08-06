5 reasons why Neeraj Chopra can win silverware in javelin throw and quench India's thirst for an athletics medal at the Olympics

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra impressed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when he qualified for the final on August 4. The men's javelin throw final is scheduled for August 7.

Neeraj Chopra took just one attempt in the Group A qualifiers to book his place in the final. The qualification mark for the final was set at 83.50m. Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin at an impressive distance of 86.65m in his first attempt to book his place in the final.

What a brilliant start from Neeraj Chopra in #JavelinThrow . Announces his arrival in grand style. Qualifies for the final in his first throw finishing top in his group. Absolutely brilliant . pic.twitter.com/BX7oRFuUng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021

The eyes of Indian sports fans are firmly on Neeraj Chopra now. He will be in contention for a medal, and it will be a great chance for India to end their silverware drought in athletics at the Olympic level.

Here are five reasons why Neeraj Chopra could win a medal in the men's javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2021.

#1. Neeraj Chopra's performance in the qualifier

Neeraj Chopra's performance was so impressive in the qualifier that his effort was the best among the 12 throwers who qualified from Group A and Group B. Neeraj Chopra beat Olympic medal favorites such as Johannes Vetter and Julian Webber in the qualifiers.

Vetter is considered the favorite to win gold. His personal best is a staggering 97.76m but he has had trouble with his recent throws (owing to problems with his technique). If Johannes Vetter is unable to solve his technical issue on the day of the final, then Neeraj Chopra will have a good chance to win a gold medal.

Incidentally, it was also the first time an Indian has topped a qualification round in any athletic event at the Olympics.

#2. Neeraj Chopra has recorded the fourth best throw of 2021

On 5th March 2021, at an athletics meet in Patiala, Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin at a distance of 88.07m. The throw was the fourth-best effort recorded in the men's javelin in 2021. Neeraj Chopra's throw is only behind Germany's Johannes Vetter, Poland's Marcin Krukowski and Trinidad and Todago's Keshorn Walcott. Form will surely be by Neeraj Chopra's side going into the final tomorrow.

#3. Neera Chopra has recorded a throw in the all-time top-50 list

Neeraj Chopra's 88.07m effort has been ranked as the 42nd best throw ever recorded in the history of the men's javelin throw by the IAAF. It is rare to find an Indian with such impressive rankings in athletics. This proves that Neeraj Chopra is a world class athlete and not a surprise package vying for a medal at the Olympics.

#4. Neeraj Chopra could have won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics

Neeraj Chopra did not participate at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, on July 23, 2016, he was participating at the World Junior Championships. The Indian thrower hurled the javelin at a distance of 86.48m.

Less than a month later at the Rio Olympics, Keshorn Walcott won a bronze medal in the men's javelin throw for a distance of 85.38m. So it is safe to assume that had Neeraj Chopra been at the Rio Games, he could have won the bronze medal for India.

Neeraj Chopra has been ready for the Olympics for about five years now. The level of the men's javelin throw competition may have improved in the last five years, but Neeraj Chopra has kept up with the increasing standards.

#5. Neeraj Chopra's consistent show at international levels

Neeraj Chopra is already an Asian Games gold medalist and an Asian Championship gold medalist. He also clinched gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2016 South Asian Games. His rich gold medal haul from international events highlights that he is ready for a medal from the Olympic Games as well.

