India at Tokyo Olympics - Athletes to aim for glory from 30 July onwards 

With less than 10 days into the Tokyo Olympics, the entire schedule for the same is out in public. Everyone is eager to know where and when their favorite athlete is going to participate. The athletics section will begin on July 30, and it is the same day, when we shall see the Indians in action.

Indian participation in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics

Day 1 shall see Dutee Chand and the mixed team in action -

Dutee Chand [1st from right] to lead India's challenge from 30 July at Tokyo Olympics

On Day 1 itself, we shall see India in action, for the preliminaries of the 100m event shall take place. Here, we shall see Indian sprinter Dutee Chand in action. Apart from Dutee Chand, even the Indian team for the mixed 4x400 meter relay race shall take part as well in the preliminary events.

Apart from the above, Indian army runner Avinash Kumar Sable, who created the sensation at the World Championships, will also be in action in the Men's 3000m. Steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics.

Day 2 - Long Jump and Discus Throw will be in Limelight -

The following day we shall Murali Shreeshankar and Kamalpreet Kaur in action. Ms Sreeshankar will be participating in the long jump event, while Kamalpreet will take part in the qualification for the discus throw, apart from Seema Antil Punia.

Kamalpreet Kaur is a strong contender for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, owing to her historic performance of 66.59m, a personal best which could give her an Olympic podium finish any day.

Day 3 - Navy cadet M Jabir Pallayil will be in action -

While on one hand, it may be a rest day for most of the Indian athletes, on the other hand, it might be a day of action for M Jabir Pallayil. A Navy cadet, he made it to the Tokyo Olympics at the last moment in the 400m hurdles. Should he qualify for the semifinals, 1 August will be the day of the semifinals.

Day 4 - Dutee Chand, M Sreeshankar and Kamalpreet Kaur may be in action -

On Day 4, we shall see Dutee again in action. She is competing in 200m events. Interestingly, the preliminaries and the semifinals will be held on the same day. Should they make the cut, M Sreeshankar, Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Punia may be in action on the same day as well.

This is because the finals for men's long jump and the women's discus throw will be held on the same day at the Tokyo Olympics.

Day 5 - Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and Annu Rani in action -

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and Annu Rani to lead Indian challenge at Tokyo Olympics on August 3

August 3 will see India's trump card in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics - Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and Annu Rani in action. Meanwhile, Tajinder Pal Singh Toor is the new Asian record holder and will aim for glory in the Men's Shot put.

Annu Rani, on the other hand, will aim for glory in the women's javelin throw. For the first time in Indian history, javelin throwers of both genders will be representing India.

Day 6 - Indian heartthrob Neeraj Chopra will be in action -

However, the day Indian fans shall be looking forward to the most is undoubtedly Neeraj Chopra. Subedar Neeraj Chopra from the Indian Army is India's top major contender for an individual Olympic medal, especially in athletics.

He will be representing India along with fellow javelin thrower Shivpal Singh in the preliminary section of the javelin throw on Day 6 of athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.

Day 7 - Can Tejinder Pal Singh Toor create history? -

While it is a day of rest for the Indian athletes, two disciplines will be in action. Racewalkers from 20 km. event will aim for glory, led by Irfan Kolothum Thodi. Irfan is the same man who had once almost reached the podium at the London Olympics.

He ultimately finished in 10th position, which was still huge for a man with no experience at his level.

Also, if Tejinder Pal Singh Toor makes it to the finals of the men's shot put, Day 7 i.e. 5 August is a golden chance for him to create history. Tejinder aims to breach the coveted mark of 22 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.

He has already thrown to the distance of 21.49 meters. Can he throw it beyond 22 meters? If he does, a historic podium finish awaits him!

Day 8 - Annu Rani and Gurpreet Singh in action -

On Day 8, i.e., 6 August, Gurpreet Singh will try his luck in Men's 50 km. racewalk event. Apart from him, should Annu Rani qualify, she will also try her luck in the women's javelin throw finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Even the women racewalkers Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat will try their luck in the 20 km. section. Also in action will be the men's 4 X 400 meter relay squad. This is the first time in decades that any relay team has consecutively qualified for any Olympics from India.

While any medal would be too much to hope for, a final 8 finish is certainly expected from the men's team.

Day 9 - Can Neeraj Chopra create history?

Can Subedar Neeraj Chopra create history at Tokyo Olympics?

The last day of action for Indian athletes would be the ninth day, i.e. 7 August, when the men's javelin throw finalists. It would be interesting to see who makes the cut from India.

Should both Neeraj and Shivpal qualify for the finals, it would be interesting to see who gives independent India their first Olympic medal in able bodied athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.

The following is a concise schedule for Indian athletics at the Tokyo Olympics -

30 July - Preliminaries - Men's 400m. hurdles, Men's 3000m. Steeplechase, 4 x 400m. Mixed Relay, Women's 100 meters

July 31 - Preliminaries - Men's Long Jump and Women's Discus Throw

August 1 - Semifinals - Men's 400m. Hurdles

August 2 - Preliminaries to Victory Ceremony - Women's 200m., Men's Long Jump and Women's Discus Throw

August 3 - Preliminaries - Men's Shot Put and Women's Javelin Throw

August 4 - Preliminaries - Men's Javelin Throw

August 5 - Preliminaries to Victory Ceremony - Men's Shot Put, Men's 20 km. Race Walk, Men's 4 x 400m. Relay

August 6 - Preliminaries to Victory Ceremony - Women's Javelin Throw, Men's 50 km. Race Walk, Men's 4 x 400m. Relay, Women's 20 km. Race Walk

August 7 - Finals - Men's Javelin Throw

[All Tokyo Olympics programs to be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network]

