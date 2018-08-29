Asian Games 2018: Probable Medals for India Today, 29th August 2018

Dutee Chand will hope to add a 200 metres medal to her silver medal in the 100 metres race

The Indian athletes at the Asian Games 2018 being held in the cities of Jakarta and Palembang returned had a good return of medals on the Day 10 of the quadrennial multi-sporting extravaganza. India added a total of 9 medals (1 gold medal, 6 gold medals and 2 bronze medals) to the overall tally, taking the total past the half century mark lifting India to the eighth spot in the medals standings.

Athletics was again a major source of medals for the nation with the highlight of the day turning out to be Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson, who produced a gold-silver 1-2 in the Men's 800 metres gold medal race. Manjit Singh had the fastest time of 1:46.15 seconds to win the top honour, with fellow countryman Jinson finishing just 0.20 seconds shy of him as he clocked a time of 1:46.35 seconds. It was a truly spectacular race from the two Indians as they covered up the distance in the final 300 metres with bursts of speed leaving the Qatari runner behind who was leading the pack for most of the time.

Hima Das was unfortunate to have been disqualified from the 200 metres qualification for a false start, however, Dutee Chand made the cut and will be racing in the gold medal race. She added another medal to her kitty when she won the silver medal in the 4x400 metres relay event along with teammates Mohammad Anas Yahiya, Rajiv Arokia and MR Poovamma.

PV Sindhu was in action as well in the Women's Singles gold medal match against World No. 1 player from the Chinese Taipei, Tai Tzu-Ying and lost out in straight sets but managed to win India's best individual medal in women's singles at the Asian Games. Saina Nehwal won the bronze medal in the women's singles event.

Indian archery contingent grabbed two silver medals as the Men and Women finished behind South Korea in the Compound Team gold medal matches. The women lost with a 231-228 scoreline, but the men suffered a shoot-off defeat after being tied at 229 each at the end of the twenty-four arrows. South Korea won the gold medal since they had shot more arrows with a perfect 10 score.

Table tennis witnessed history for the Indian contingent as the Men's team won the bronze medal when they lost in the semifinal against South Korea. The team comprising of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Anthony Amalraj and Manav Vikash Thakkar made their way to the final four but were beaten in straight sets by the Koreans. Despite the loss, it was a proud moment as they won the first medal for the country at the Asian Games.

The Day 11 of the Asian Games action will see Indian athletes take to the field in order to make their mark with a podium finish. We take a look at some of the athletes who have a good chance of getting medals today and flourishing the tricolour in Indonesia.

Dutee Chand - Women's 200 metres - Athletics

The 100 metres silver medal winner Dutee Chand will be in the running for a crack at the 200 metres gold as well when she qualified for the final with a solid run in the qualification heats. The 22-year old youngster from the state of Odisha had gone through quite a few hurdles at such a nascent stage in her sprinting career but she has put them all behind her and moved on. She won her first Asian Games medal in the 100 metres race with a timing of 11.32 seconds and will hope to put on an impressive showing in the 200 metres and finish with two medals.

Khushbir Kaur - Women's 20 km race walk - Athletics

Khusbir Kaur will be a prime contender for an Indian podium finish at the Asian Games in the Women's 20km race walk. She had a positive start to her junior career when she won the bronze medal in the 10000m walk at the Asian Junior Athletics Championships held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Kaur continued her good form over the years and became the first Indian women to win a 20km race walk medal at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games with her personal best time of 1:34:28. The 2017 Arjuna Awardee will be hoping to improve her finish from four years ago and notch a higher position on the podium today.

Vikas Krishan Yadav - Men's Middleweight (75 kg) - Boxing

At a young age of 26, Vikas Krishan Yadav is one of the most decorated boxers in India. He has won the gold and silver medals at the 2010 Guangzhou and 2014 Incheon Games respectively. The latest moment of glory for Yadav was the middleweight gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. He defeated Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed to enter the quarterfinals of the 75kg category and can assure India of its first boxing medal this year with a win over China's Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan. He can become the first Indian boxer with a hat-trick of podium finishes at the Asian Games.

