Can Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone beat Shericka Jackson in the 60m Boston race? Comparing two of the fastest women on Earth

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Shericka Jackson are ready to face each other on February 4 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.

Fans are eager to see their favorite sprinters face each other in the 60m race. But the major question is, can Sydney beat Shericka?

Based on previous results from Shericka Jackson in the 60m Boston race, it is evident that Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will lose against her.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Shericka Jackson to go Head-to-Head in Boston

The two stars will compete against one another on February 4 in Boston at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold event. Mikiah Brisco and Aleia Hobbs will also compete against them.

In the previous two years, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has dominated the women's 400-meter hurdles. She took gold at both the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Championships. Shericka Jackson, a five-time medalist at the Olympics, is regarded as the fastest woman alive.

Sydney at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Having won each of her 400-meter hurdles competitions over the last two years, McLaughlin-Levrone is the undisputed leader in the field.

The 23-year-old also captured gold in the 4x400m relay for the United States at the 2019 and 2022 World Championships and the Olympic Games. She was awarded the 2022 World Athletics Athlete of the Year and now holds six of the seven fastest times ever recorded in the women's 400m hurdles.

Shericka Jackson is one of the world's top sprinters right now. She recorded the second-fastest time in history to win the 200-meter gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last year (21.45). She also won silver in the 100m and 4x100m, as well as bronze in the 100m and 400m Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

Jackson at the Weltklasse Zurich 2022 - Diamond League

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Shericka Jackson will face off against some of the top competitors in Boston. This includes USA's Brisco, who earned an indoor silver medal at the World Championships last year by winning in under seven seconds.

With a time of 6.99, Brisco won her first senior solo global gold in Belgrade. She will now head to Boston to defend her 2016 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix title.

Where and when is New Balance Indoor Grand Prix?

After temporarily relocating to Staten Island due to COVID-19, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will make its debut at its new venue, the TRACK at New Balance. It's a brand-new, state-of-the-art indoor track and field facility at New Balance's headquarters in Brighton, Massachusetts.

On Saturday, February 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. EST, NBC will carry live coverage of the 2023 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The top indoor athletics tournaments worldwide provide $10,000 and a guaranteed spot at the Glasgow, Scotland, 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships for their overall tour champions.

