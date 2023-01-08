Candies to UNO cards: When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone listed 10 things she can't live without

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was the first female athlete to break the 52-second barrier in the 400-meter hurdles. She currently holds the world record in the discipline with a time of 50.68 seconds.

Although her achievements are well-known to the world, her liking outside the track is not. In a recent video for GQ Sports, Sydney revealed from Candies to UNO, the 10 things she cannot live without.

10 things that Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone cannot live without

On January 3, Sydney attended a show on GQ Sports to reveal her 10 essentials without which she cannot live. Her 10 basic essentials are -

Candy

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed her first liking for candy. However, she is working to put a full stop to it as it is not good for her as an athlete to have them,

"I am a candy connoisseur. Gummy bears are my super food. I eat these before I run, not right before I run, but the night before. They probably give me superpowers."

Running Shoes

No doubt this is definitely a necessity for Sydney to have her on the list. She started running at an early age as her family is full of athletes, especially her mother Mary Neumeister McLaughlin who was a 2:12 half-miler.

She said:

"Spikes are essential for track runners because the pounding that we do the track as well as the traction when you're sprinting really fast."

UNO Cards

Next on the list are the UNO cards, with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone calling herself the UNO master and also calling herself smart and patient after all, which is what it takes to be a UNO master,

"I am a UNO master and anyone who tells you otherwise is lying. I have carried Uno with me for years. I bring it to restaurants, I bring it to track meets, business meetings, it doesn't matter where we are, I promise you, I have UNO on me."

Skincare

Everyone loves skincare and having clear skin and so does Sydney. She said,

"I did skincare routine that is on YouTube and I got completely roasted because they basically said my skincare resembled that of a child. I probably still need help but it's working for me right now."

Tag Heuer Watches

Sydney has a crazy love for watches, she named her favorite watches and she owns them. Interestingly, she has worn her black TAG Heuer watch every time she breaks a world record,

"My next essential. I actually have two of them, are my TAG Heuer watches. My black one and my silver one, which I'm wearing right now."

Glasses

Surprisingly, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has poor eyesight. Although her records do not justify that fact. She revealed that she prefers glasses over contacts,

"I do not wear contacts, but I actually can't see very well. And it's kind of been a problem because when I get close up to a hurdle, I have to blink a lot in order to clear my eyes so that I can see what I'm about to jump over."

Necklace

Sydney is a religious woman, and her next essential says it all,

"My next essential is my neclace. It says, 'All 4 God'. Right before any race I kind of just think about it and focus on what it is I'm doing,and what is there I'm going to do which is glorify and honor God,"

HandBag

Another essential part of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's list is a handbag, which is once again a necessity for most woman,

"I used to wear a fanny pack everywhere but when we grew up we had to put away childish things. And now I wear a purse like a grown woman."

Bibles

After the necklace, another religious item on Sydney's list is the Bible. She wishes to memorize Colossius 1:13 and 14,

"This is my bigger MacArthur Study Bible that I love. It has not only the text, but on the bottom, it has decription that helps you have a deeper understanding of what you're reading."

Gatorade Fit

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's last essential is an athlete's essential, the Gatorade fit. She said,

"Gatorade is one of my go-tos when I'm wroking out, especially the amount that my coach makes me run. Electrolytes are crucial and I love the G-Fit because it also has vitamins, antioxidants,"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is one of the shining stars in the track and field arena. She is just 23 years old and has a long career ahead of her. It would be interesting to see her at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

