"Cut my hair short to focus on javelin": Neeraj Chopra talks about new look after Olympic finals qualification

Neeraj Chopra lived up to expectations when he stepped on to the National Stadium in Tokyo for the qualification round of the men's javelin throw at the 2021 Olympics.

The 23-year-old from Haryana marked a 86.65m throw in the very first attempt to secure direct qualification into the final to be held on Saturday. The javelin throwers had to cross the 83.50m mark to qualify automatically for the final. Neeraj did that in quite some style, finishing at the top of group A.

Group A also included Johannes Vetter from Germany who has registered 90m+ throws on multiple occasions. Vetter despite being the favorite to win gold, could only manage a 85.64m throw and took the second place.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of his event, Neeraj Chopra said:

"“I just got up in the morning, had a light breakfast and reported here about 2.5 hours before the start. I made a few warm up throws and the feeling was good then as well. The first one [warm up throw] didn’t quite go as planned but the second one worked.”

One notable distinction in Neeraj's throwing during qualification was that the javelin went flatter. Neeraj did not give much height to the javelin in his throws. Explaining the reason behind that, Chopra said:

“Here, if the javelin takes height, it comes down early as well. I don’t why that is happening here? I am not really the expert here but it can be due to the wind at higher heights. The disturbance in the air can bring the javelin down earlier. So, it is better to throw flatter.”

A new look for Neeraj Chopra

His throw was not the only thing that has been different at the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra who has become quite a style icon with his long, flowing hair, has gone with a different haircut this time around. Speaking about his shorter hair, Chopra said:

“I’ve cut my hair short. Very short. I did this in Switzerland. Shorter hair helps in heat. Hair needs management and right now I want to focus on the game. The hair will come back but the Olympics come around just once in four years”

These Olympic Games are a first for Neeraj Chopra. On being asked whether he was nervous before the big event, he said:

" The nervousness goes away once you reach the runway. I try not to think too much while I'm on the runway like what if this is a foul throw? I just focused on the throw and wanted to give it my best.”

With a strong qualification come the heavy expectations. Neeraj Chopra was touted as a strong medal prospect even before the Tokyo Olympics kicked off. On his expectations from the final, Neeraj Chopra said:

“I’m not taking pressure. This is my first Olympics and I wanted to give it my all. I just to relax and have to train. I will make my plan for the final with the coach.”

Neeraj has been pipped against Vetter in a battle for the gold medal in the competition. The Indian was seen sharing a conversation with his rival during the qualification round. Speaking about the incident, Chopra said:

“We were discussing the heat in Tokyo. He said I am from India so it must be easy for you. I told him that even I’ve come from Europe so we’re on the same page. We wished each other luck. He’s a nice human.”

Neeraj finally discussed the help he has received on his way to the Tokyo Olympics. Sharing his preparations in the build-up to the Summer Games, he said:

“TOPS, SAI have helped me a lot. I have played a few tournaments that have helped. This allowed me to face most of these guys like Vetter. It allowed me to compete with world class throwers. There are less nerves because I’ve faced them before. Otherwise, it would have been very difficult.”

Neeraj Chopra will set out to achieve what no Indian has been able to do before him. Anju Bobby George came close in 2004 but failed to land a medal in track & field for India.

Will Chopra be the first one to achieve the feat? Will he answer the prayers of a billion Indians? Saturday's final will have these answers.

