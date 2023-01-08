“Dry sense of humor” - Sydney McLaughlin on why she will be a perfect cast on The Office 

Sydney McLaughlin, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, is one of the most popular athletes to look out for these days. She has a great career ahead of her and a great chance to be the world's greatest female athlete.

Just after her triumphant win at the Tokyo Olympics, she chatted with Access Hollywood, a YouTube Channel. When asked about which Hollywood television series she would be an ideal cast member of, she replied:

"You know why, I have a really dry sense of humor. I can work on that show [The Office]. I feel like I gave the camera one of those like during this interview. I was looking at you."

Sydney McLaughlin talks about her Olympics win, her biopic, and many more

The 23-year-old won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. She gained huge popularity afterwards and attended various interviews and talk shows.

At the start of the interview, McLaughlin spoke about what was on her mind when she competed in her first Olympic event.

"I mean, I show up as one person, but there's 10,000 behind me. So I know, they're all at home losing their minds and it's just awesome to be able to have this experience for all of us."

McLaughlin at Tokyo Olympics: Athletics - Day 10

Later on, Sydney McLaughlin was asked how she felt when she won her first gold medal, and she said:

"I was like, 'What is happening!' It's one of those like, if it's real life, is this for me! I'm sure when I wake up tomorrow, I'll be like, 'Oh snap, that really happened today! But right now, I think the lack of sleep is like a dream."

McLaughlin was asked if the Tokyo Olympics were different in the women's category too, and she replied:

"I just felt everybody came ready. You know, it's one of those games where we can't control everything that happens. But we can control what we do and we just came and showed up."

McLaughlin was also asked about her celebrity crush, but she denied having one as she has a boyfriend (now husband, Andre Levrone).

"I don't have a celebrity crush because I have a boyfriend."

At the end of the interview, Sydney McLaughlin was asked which actress she would want to play her if ever her biopic was made:

"Zendaya"

Sydney McLaughlin at Tokyo Olympics

In June 2021, Sydney McLaughlin broke the 400-meter hurdles world record at the American Olympics Trials. She completed the event with a timing of 51.90 seconds.

Later, in August 2021, at the Tokyo Olympics, McLaughlin raced even faster. She won the 400-meter hurdles with a blistering speed in 51.46, breaking her own world record along the way. She defeated Dalilah Muhammad, the reigning Olympics and global champion, who finished second, with 51.58.

McLaughlin, Muhammad, and team at the Tokyo Olympics: Athletics - Day 15

Sydney McLaughlin won the gold medal once more as a teammate of Muhammad, Allyson Felix, and Athing Mu in the 4x400-meter relay. She completed her second Olympic Games with two gold medals and a world record that would not last for very long.

Poll : 0 votes