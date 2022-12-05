Dubbed 'Shy the Kid', Sydney McLaughlin is the youngest U.S. track and field athlete to compete at an Olympics. Since her Olympic debut in 2016, the 23-year-old hurdler and sprinter has not looked back.

At the Olympics in Tokyo, Sydney McLaughlin won the gold medal in the women's 400-meter hurdles, making history. She defeated the gold medallist at the World Championships, Delilah Mohamed by.44 seconds in that historic race.

Brand Endorsements

Sydney McLaughlin opted to become a pro in 2018, and due to her talent, several major sports organizations were vying for her signature. New Balance was able to secure her signature for a contract believed to be worth $1.5 million. She has many prestigious firms under her belt and makes handsome money through endorsements.

Gatorade

New Balance

Tag Heuer

Sydney McLaughlin's Net Worth

Sydney McLaughlin is already a sports idol for young people. her net worth is $2 million, and the majority of her income comes from government and brand sponsorships. Given Sydney McLaughlin's burgeoning star presence, it is no surprise that she just inked a record deal with the British firm.

Early Life

McLaughlin is from a respectable upper-middle-class family in the USA. She did not have to go through a lot of hardship in terms of money, but she did have significant health issues. After receiving a cardiac diagnosis, her father underwent a heart transplant.

At the 1984 Olympic Trials, her father, Willie McLaughlin, ran in the 400 m semifinals.

Her mother, Mary, competed on the high school track. She is a resident of Dunellen, New Jersey, and a part of the 2017 graduating class of Union Catholic Regional High School in Scotch Plains. McLaughlin took up jogging at an early age, following in the footsteps of her older sister Morgan and brother Taylor. In the 400-meter hurdles event at the 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships, her brother took home silver.

McLaughlin began jogging when she was six years old. She first took to it since she found it enjoyable. McLaughlin also felt this was the ideal vacation after winning and receiving gifts from her parents. After that, she began taking part in extra activities, and the rest is history.

Boyfriend and Relationship

McLaughlin, the two-time Gatorade Athlete of the Year, enjoys a fulfilling love life and profession.

Andre Levrone Jr., a former NFL player, and McLaughlin have been dating since 2020. Andre was a wide receiver during his career before quitting at the age of 25.

After Andre shared a photo of them on his Instagram in December 2020, the couple made their relationship Instagram public. In May 2022, the couple got married.

The pair do not post much on social media. However, they occasionally share images of themselves having fun together. The relationship between the two is still going strong today.

Career and Achievements

Sydney won her 400-meter hurdles heat (55.46) and semi-final (55.23) at the 2016 United States Olympic Trials.

Before the commencement of her senior year of high school, she finished third in the final in 54.15, breaking both the world junior and youth records. This allowed her to qualify for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She participated in Rio 2016 at the age of 16, placing 16th overall (failing to qualify for the final).

On August 3, 2021, McLaughlin won the gold medal and broke the 400-meter hurdles Olympic record in one of Tokyo's most exciting track competitions to date. By completing in 51.46 seconds, more than half a second quicker than her previous record, she established a new world record.

