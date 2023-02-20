“History was made” – Fans react as Allyson Felix shares a throwback video from her ‘early days on track’

Allyson Felix is considered to be one of the most dominant track and field athletes of her time. She won a total of 11 Olympic medals, including seven golds, three silvers, and a bronze medal.

Felix recently shared a throwback video of the 4x400-meter relay event at the 2007 World Championships on her Instagram. One fan commented:

"History was made."

Via Instagram

Fans react to Allyson Felix's throwback video

A former US track and field athlete, Felix enjoys a massive fan following on her social media platforms. With 1.1 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most popular athletes.

Allyson Felix is often seen sharing 'throwback videos' of her legendary matches in her career. She recently shared a similar video of a 4x400-meter relay race from the 2007 World Championships. In her caption, she wrote:

"Early days on the track"

Fans did not waste a single second to comment down several lovely comments. One of the fans said that she loved this 'memory' and wrote:

"This is when you ladies was smoking everyone!! Love this memory!!"

Another fan wrote:

"That was a beautiful race"

One fan mentioned Felix's teammate Sanya Richards-Ross and wrote:

"You and Sanya Richardson Ross I miss theses days!"

Via Instagram

Another fan said that the team had the 'coldest' splits:

"Always had the coldest splits!!"

One fan said that it was a great team:

"That was a great team with you running those 48's"

A self-proclaimed number-one fan of Allyson Felix wrote:

"You ran this..loved it! #No1fan"

Fans are loving the throwback videos of Felix, as they wrote:

"Love this"

"Love these throwbacks"

Via Instagram

Another fan felt nostalgic about the video and shared:

"I remember watching this over and over in my comp sci class instead of doing my work"

Another fan wrote:

"Y'all kept it lit in the 4x4"

One fan said that she loved Allyson Felix's brand and her hard work:

"Love your hard work and the brand you have created!"

Another fan called Felix her 'favorite' track star:

"#myfavtrackstar"

Via Instagram

Felix has always been fabulous throughout her career and this fan wrote:

"Allyson BEEN that"

Another fan called Felix her 'running' role model:

"My running model"

Fans called the event 'exhilarating,'

"I remember this! It was exhilarating!!"

One fan said that the kids these days do not know what 'legendary' women of the earlier generation witnessed:

"Kids now don’t know what truly legendary women we got to witness!!"

Via Instagram

A fan called this the 'legendary' relay team, and wrote:

"Legendary relay team"

Another fan remarked that it was the 'truth':

"Tha truth!"

Team US always had dominating relay teams and the fans' comments felt somewhat similar to the context:

"Yes team USA"

Another fan urged Felix to come back, and wrote:

"Please come back....."

One fan said that Allyson Felix made it look 'effortless':

"Beautiful! You make it look so effortless!"

Via Instagram

On September 1 and 2, the women's 4 × 400-meter relay competition at the 2007 World Athletics Championships took place at the Nagai Stadium. In the event, team USA won with a time of 3:23.37. Members of the relay team included DeeDee Trotter, Allyson Felix, Mary Wineberg, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

