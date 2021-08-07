Enlisting how many gold medals India has won in their Olympic history

India competed in their first Olympic games at the 1900 Paris Games. Since then, the country has been regularly involved at the Summer Games. Coming into the 2021 Olympics, the Indians had a total of 28 medals in the quadrennial event. Brilliant efforts from all the athletes in the Indian contingent helped them add 7 more medals to the tally in Tokyo.

India's Neeraj Chopra created history by bagging a gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. There have been a few who have previously achieved this feat. In today's article, let's talk about all the Indians who have won a gold medal for India at the Olympics.

Gold medalists for India at the Olympics.

1928 Amsterdam Olympics

Medal winner: Indian men's hockey team

The Dhyan Chand-led team thrashed Netherlands 3-0 in the final to win the country its first-ever gold. The triumph in Amsterdam started the glorious era of Indian hockey.

1932 Los Angeles Olympics

Medal winner: Indian men's hockey team

The Indian Hockey team won the gold medal in Los Angeles by comprehensively defeating the hosts America 24-1 in the final.

1936 Berlin Olympics

Medal winner: Indian men's hockey team

The Indian Hockey team faced the German team in the final of the Berlin Olympics. The team continued its tradition of defeating the hosts in the final, as they dominated the Germans to come out with a 8-1 win to win gold.

1948 London Olympics

Medal winner: Indian men's hockey team

The London Olympics were special for the Indians. It was the first time they were competing as an independent nation. In the finals of the hockey event, India met Great Britain - a country who they were ruled by for almost two centuries. However, they secured the perfect revenge on the field as they defeated GRB 4-0 in the final to win India's 4th gold in hockey.

1952 Helsinki Olympics

Medal winner: Indian men's hockey team

India secured their 5th gold medal in style. They defeated the Dutch team 6-1 in the final to once again be crowned champions

1956 Melbourne Olympics

Medal winner: Indian men's hockey team

At the Melbourne Olympics, India met their neighbors Pakistan in the final. They claimed a 1-0 win over their rivals to get to their 6th gold medal in hockey.

1964 Tokyo Olympics

Medal winner: Indian men's hockey team

The back and forth between the arch-rivals continued. This time, the gold went to India as they beat Pakistan in the final to win their 7th gold.

1980 Moscow Olympics

Medal winner: Indian men's hockey team

It took India 16 years to get back the gold in the Olympics. They defeated Spain in the final to get to their 8th gold medal in hockey.

2008 Beijing Olympics

Medal winner: Abhinav Bindra

India's Abhinav Bindra created history by winning the first-ever gold medal in an individual event. His gold in the Men's 10 M Air rifle event remains India's only medal in shooting.

2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra, our first #Gold medalist at #Tokyo2020 for his remarkable performance. This day shall indeed be remembered till eternity ❤️#Olympics #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #IND pic.twitter.com/gXcL76PBHB — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 7, 2021

Medal winner: Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra made history by winning India its first-ever gold medal in athletics. The Indian recorded a humongous 87.57-meter throw in the final to win a historic gold for the country.

