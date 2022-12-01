Allyson Felix is a former American track and field athlete. She won 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal. She retired from the sport in July this year.

Before her final race in July this year, Felix was interviewed by the hosts of Good Morning America. Felix was asked what she wanted her daughter to learn from her story.

She replied:

"I mean when she's old enough to understand, I'm definitely going to be telling her about the journey that I've been on and really just how to overcome adversity and how to stand up for what she believe in and not to let anyone put limits on you. And I want her to go after everything she wants to do and I want her to experience true equality."

Allyson Felix wants her daughter to do everything she desires to do. She also wants Camryn to experience true equality. The Olympic track athlete wants her daughter to know that she has to be a fighter sometimes when the situation requires and to never give up.

Allyson Felix speaks about her final race

Earlier during the interaction, the host questioned Allyson Felix about what would be different about her final race.

The Olympic gold medalist said:

"I think just knowing it is the last one, you know? I'm stepping on the track with a lot of gratitude and I just want to appreciate the moment and take it all in. My family is all going to be there to celebrate the moment and so I'm really just looking forward to it."

Allyson Felix said that since it was her final race, she stepped on the track with a lot of gratitude. She claimed that she wanted to appreciate the moment. The California-born athlete said her family was present at her final race to celebrate the moment.

Allyson Felix at the 2016 Rio Olympics

She also spoke about how she felt emotionally about her final race, saying:

"I'm definitely feeling all of the emotions, you know? I can't believe that this part of my life is going to be over. But again, I've just so much appreciation for all the years and what the sport has given me, and so I'm also really excited just for the next chapter."

Felix said she felt all the emotions. The Olympic gold medalist claimed she couldn't believe that this part of her life was about to end. But she appreciated all the years she spent on track and everything it has given her. Felix said she is excited about the next chapter in her life.

Allyson Felix at the Tokyo Olympics

Felix said she would ask her younger self to be patient and to learn from the failures and defeats. She said she loves running because it's a part of her lifestyle but won't work out to the point where she gets exhausted. She claimed that she will continue to run because running is a piece of her identity.

