IAAF World Championships 2017: Men's Javelin Throw - Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

Two Indians will be contesting the event.

Neeraj Chopra remains India's big hope in the event

The IAAF World Championships 2017 are currently underway in London and feature the top athletes from across the world contest at one of the most prestigious events in the world. The competition started on August 13 and features athletes from 205 countries contest across 26 events over a period of 10 days at the Olympic Stadium in London.

India has sent a contingent of 25 athletes take part, after the addition of 100m sprinter Dutee Chand who was a late addition to the 24-member squad announced late last month. The squad had some notable exclusions in the form of PU Chitra and Sudha Singh, who won gold at the Asian Athletic Championships in Bhubaneshwar but did not make the cut for London.

Also read: Neeraj Chopra: 10 things you need to know about India's first world champion in athletics

There was a huge controversy that saw the Chief Minister of Chitra's home state of Kerala, Pinrayi Vijayan getting involved and her coach filing a writ petition with the High Court but in the end, there was to be no good news for the youngster.

India will be competing in 10 different events at the Championships and its best bet of a medal remains in the men's javelin throw event, where 19-year-old Neeraj Chopra holds an outside chance of making it to the podium and clinching what will be India's second medal at the World Championships ever.

Alongside him will be another Indian thrower in the form of Davinder Singh Kang. Kang hit headlines after he tested positive for marijuana but was still named in the Indian squad. He won the bronze medal at the recently-concluded Asian Championships and winning the gold was Chopra, who broke the meet record as well to finish in first place.

Also read: Video: Usain Bolt loses to Justin Gatlin in 100m final race at 2017 IAAF World Championships

Chopra, who hails from Panipat, is currently placed in 14th place in the IAAF world rankings, with a season best of 85.63m. His personal best currently stands at 86.48m, which is the junior world record, and he will need to push it a notch higher if he is to claim a medal at the World Championships.

He will feature in the qualifying Group A, which will start at 11:35 PM IST on August 10, while Kang is placed in Group B, which begins at 1 AM IST on August 11.

It is bound to be a tough challenge for both throwers to make it to the finals but if they can make the cut, it will be a historic moment.

Broadcast details

Telecast - Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD

Live streaming - Hotstar

Date - 10 August, 2017 (Thursday)

Start time - 11.35 PM