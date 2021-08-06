India at Olympics schedule for today [August 6]: Bajrang Punia, Aditi Ashok, Indian women's hockey team and more

After yet another glorious day, India is all set to resume its campaign on Day 14 of the Olympics. Having already confirmed a total of five medals, they have the chance to add a few more to their tally today.
All eyes will be on the Indian women's hockey team, who play Great Britain in the bronze medal match. The triumph of the men's team will give the ladies all the motivation they need ahead of the crucial match. The two teams met in the group stage, where the Indians lost 5-1. They will hope to make things even in order to secure their first-ever medal at the Olympics.
Also resuming his Olympic campaign today will be the Indian flag bearer for the closing ceremony - Bajrang Punia. He will face Ernazar Akmataliev in the 1/8 final bout of the men's 65 kg freestyle event.
Seema Bisla, the grappler from Haryana, will play her 1/8 final match against Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi. India will compete in three athletics events today. Gurpreet Singh, Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami will compete in the men's and women's race-walking events respectively. The Indian men's relay team will also be in action today as they take the track for their first heats.
After two impressive days of golfing action, Aditi Ashok will resume her campaign on Day 14. The Indian is currently T2 in the women's individual event at the end of round 2. Another day of brilliance will help her secure an unexpected medal in golf for India.
Olympics 2021: Schedule for all the Indian events on Day 14
Athletics
Men's 50km walk final - 2:00 AM IST
Gurpreet Singh
Women's 20km walk final - 1:00 PM IST
Bhawna Jat & Priyanka Goswami
Men's 4x100 relay round 1 (Heat 2) - 5:07 PM IST
Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas Yahiya & Noah Nirmal Tom
Golf
Women's individual round 3 - 4:00 AM
Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar
Hockey
Women's tournament (Bronze medal match) - 7:00 AM IST
Great Britain vs India
Wrestling
Women's freestyle 50kg (1/8 Final) - 8:07 AM IST
Seema Bisla (India) vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia)
Men's freestyle 65kg (1/8 Final) - 8:49 AM
Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) vs Bajrang Punia (India)
Women's freestyle 50kg (1/4 Final) - TBD
Seema Bisla vs TBD [subject to qualification]
Women's freestyle 50kg (Semi-Finals) - TBD
Seema Bisla vs TBD [Subject to qualification]
Men's freestyle 65kg (1/4 Final) - TBD
Bajrang Punia vs TBD [Subject to qualification]
Men's freestyle 65kg (Semi-finals) - TBD
Bajrang Punia vs TBD [ Subject to qualification ]
Olympics 2021: Streaming details for all Indian events on Day 14
Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The Games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.
Also Read: "Happy but not going back with what I wanted": Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya highlights hard work needed for Paris 2024