India at Olympics schedule for today [August 7]: Neeraj Chopra, Aditi Ashok and Bajrang Punia 

The Indian contingent is all set for more sporting action on Day 15 at the Olympics. With three medals to play for on Day 15, the Indians will hope to finish their Olympic campaign on a high note.

Aditi Ashok will take the golf course for the final round today. The Indian is currently in second place and, if she continues her brilliance, could create history by winning India's first medal in the sport. The Bengaluru-based Aditi has a two-stroke lead over the four golfers who are tied at third place.

Will we end these games with a Big Bang?



The sensational Indian will hope to put her best foot forward in Round 4. The 23-year-old is just one big day away from securing an elusive Olympic medal.

India's Bajrang Punia will be in contention for bronze in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling. After a disappointing 5-12 loss against Haji Aliyev in the semifinals, he will face the winner of the repechage rounds today. Punia will also be the flagbearer for India at the closing ceremony, where he would like to lead the contingent with the Olympic medal around his neck.

Neeraj Chopra's monstrous throw in the qualifying round has got the whole nation hyped up and finally given Indian field events the necessary boost. A throw close to his personal best of 88.07m could definitely help him to a historic medal.

Olympics 2021: India schedule for August 7

Athletics

Men's javelin throw final - Neeraj Chopra

4:30 PM IST

Golf

Women's individual round 4 - Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar

3:00 AM IST

Wrestling

Men's freestyle 65kg (Bronze Medal Match) - Bajrang Punia vs TBD

[Not yet confirmed]

Olympics 2021: Streaming details for all the Indian events on August 7

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The Games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

