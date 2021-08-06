Who can Bajrang Punia face in the Olympic wrestling bronze medal match?

Bajrang Punia's loss to Haji Aliyev has ended his quest for a gold medal at the Olympics 2021. The Indian grappler attempted to make another comeback after trailing in the final minute of the bout. However, Aliyev's brilliance on the day denied Punia a chance of revival in the final minute, as the wrestler from Azerbaijan walked off with a 12-5 win.

Bajrang still has a shot at the bronze medal. The Indian will face the winner of the repechage rounds, which are to be completed tomorrow. Here's more about the repechage rounds and Bajrang Punia's potential opponent in the bronze medal match.

Bajrang Punia couldn't come out on top as he was defeated by Haji Aliyev of #AZE in the semifinals of #Wrestling - MFS 65 Kg category at #Tokyo2020 💔



He will now be playing for the Bronze Medal tomorrow at 3:15 PM IST#Olympics #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #IND pic.twitter.com/caxyq2mgaG — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 6, 2021

What will happen in the repechage rounds?

According to the rules of the repechage, Bajrang Punia will face the winner of the bout between Adama Diatta and Daulet Niyazbekov, who will battle it out in Repechage Round 1.

Who are the wrestlers competing in the repechage rounds?

Adama Diatta

Adama Diatta lost 4-0 to Aliyev in his opening bout. The Senegalese grappler is an eight-time African champion. The 32-year-old is in his third Olympic campaign and probably his last. He is currently ranked 36th in the world and made his way into the Olympics through Africa and Oceania Qualifiers.

Daulet Niyazbekov

Daulet Niyazbekov is one of the most decorated wrestlers from Kazakhstan. He is a two-time World Championships medalist, which includes a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships. After winning his first bout, Niyazbekov was dominated in his quarterfinal by Aliyev. He lost 9-1 and his dreams of an Olympic gold medal were crushed.

Who among the two has a better chance of facing Bajrang Punia in the bronze medal match?

From the two competing in the Repechage Round 1, Daulet Niyazbekov definitely has the advantage. The Kazakh wrestler is ranked World No. 3 and can easily outclass his opponent in Repechage Round 1.

When is the bronze medal match ?

The bronze medal match is scheduled for August 7. The repechage will be completed first and then the bronze medal match will follow. The timing for Bajrang Punia's medal match has yet to be confirmed.

Where to watch the bronze medal match?

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The Games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

