Indian track & field athletes today (30th July) at Olympics 2021: Schedule, events, when and where to watch (IST)

Track and Field events at the Olympics 2021 begin on July 30. 16 athletes will represent India across 12 events, along with the men's and mixed 4x400 mixed relay teams.

The athletes and their events are as follows:

KT Irfan (Men's 20km race walk), Sandeep Kumar (Men's 20km race walk), Rahul Rohilla (Men's 20km race walk), Avinash Sable (Men's steeplechase), Murali Sreeshankar (Men's long jump), MP Jabir (Men's 400m hurdles), Neeraj Chopra (Men's javelin throw), Shivpal Singh (Men's javelin throw), Annu Rani (Women's javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's shot put), Kamalpreet Kaur (Women's discus throw), Seema Punia (Women's discus throw), Bhawna Jat (Women's 20km race walk), Priyanka Goswami (Women's 20km race walk), Dutee Chand (Women's 100m and 200m)

The Indian athletes in action today [July 30] are as follows:

Athlete Name(s) Event Time (in IST) Avinash Sable Men's 3000m steeplechase (Round 1) 5.30 AM MP Jabir Men's 400m hurdles (Round 1) 7.25 AM Dutee Chand Women's 100m (Round 1) 8.10 AM Alex Anthony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan Mixed 4x400 relay (Round 1) 4.30 PM

Where to watch track and field events

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in India. Track and field events can be followed on Sony Ten1/Sony Ten2/Sony Ten3/Sony SIX. Online viewers can catch the action live on the SONY LIV app.

