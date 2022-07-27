Injuries and doping will hamper the Indian relay team’s prospects at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Injuries to elite Indian athletes will certainly hamper the Indian relay team’s prospects at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games starting this weekend in Great Britain.

While Amoj Jacob, a key member of the men’s 4x400m relay is yet to fully recover from a hamstring injury sustained in June, the women’s 4x100m squad has been hit by a doping scandal.

S Dhanalakshmi and Jilna VM, members of the women’s relay team have been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games after their dope test results returned positive.

A national coach, on condition of anonymity, told Sportskeeda:

“Instead of six members, four to run and two stand-by, only four athletes will board the flight to Birmingham. If any of the four athletes have a niggle or are unwell, it will end India’s campaign in the relay competition.”

Dutee Chand, national 100m record holder, Hima Das, Simi and Srabani Nanda are the four members of the short relay team.

Amoj Jacob included in relay team for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Amoj Jacob, who skipped the World Athletics Championships as he was unfit, has been included in the relay team for the Commonwealth Games.

“It will be quite a challenging task for an injured athlete like Jacob to clock sub 46 seconds in the relay at the Commonwealth Games,” the national coach said.

At the just concluded World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field, India’s national 4x400m relay team wasn’t able to deliver the goods, finishing last in their heats.

An unfit Rajesh Ramesh anchored the team in a moderate time of 3:07.29 seconds. Ramesh ran a dismal 48.30 seconds in the last leg. Even Muhammed Anas ran the opening 400m slower than expected in 46.15 seconds.

Hima (mon jai) @HimaDas8 Looking forward to my second appearance in the Commonwealth Games. Thank you all for your constant support.

Team coach Raj Mohan said that Anas will give his best next year. After the relay event in Eugene, he said:

“We have a good bunch of 400m athletes and all will be fit for the 2023 Asian Games.”

