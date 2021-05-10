John Silver thought fellow AEW star was a serial killer

John Silver recently narrated a funny anecdote about an incident involving fellow AEW star Griff Garrison which made him think he was a serial killer.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, John Silver discussed the process of developing the famous "Who the f*** is Griff Garrison" skit for the YouTube show Being The Elite.

The skit, involving the late Brodie Lee questioning Silver about who Garrison was, became an instant hit with fans. Silver disclosed that while most of their skits were improvised, the one-liner about Garrison was pre-planned.

“Most of it is pretty much improv. It’s usually ‘Hey, this is the gist of it… and go.’ The only thing, actually, is ‘Who the f**k is Griff Garrison?’ as a sentence was not improv, I had that in my head. For some reason, I had that in my head ready to go. I don’t know why but I remember pitching it to him,” said Silver.

The AEW star further revealed that everyone was hysterical when he pitched the concept, except Garrison, who had a "deadpan" reaction. This made the Dark Order member wonder whether Garrison was a serial killer.

"I was in the bit and I’m off camera trying to not laugh and he’s just stone-faced! Then after we’re done, he just walks away like nothing happened. I’m like ‘Yo, Griff Garrison might be a serial killer because he didn’t laugh at any of this.’ Brodie was laughing, I was laughing, Alex [Reynolds] was laughing, we were all hysterical. So if he becomes a serial killer, I called it right here! …Which would be pretty weird,” said Silver.

John Silver is a homegrown star of AEW

Silver is part of "The Dark Order" in AEW, a stable led by the late Brodie Lee until his tragic passing in December last year. The group is currently without a leader, though the induction of Adam Page has provided it with newfound momentum.

Silver has been the most impressive performer in the stable so far, with his matches and comedic timing making him a favorite among AEW fans. In March, he had an incredible showing against TNT Champion Darby Allin, despite falling short of winning.

Do you want John Silver to win the TNT Championship in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.