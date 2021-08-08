The greatest of all time (G.O.A.T) Eliud Kipchoge wins the men's marathon at Olympics 2021

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya won the men's marathon at the Tokyo Olympics in 2:08:38.

Kipchoge is considered the greatest marathoner of all time with back-to-back victories at the Olympics, matching legends Abebe Bikila and Waldemar Cierpinski. His second consecutive gold comes in his fourth Olympic appearance, another feat unlikely to be matched in athletics.

Kipchoge signalling his status in marathon running as he approached the finish line at the Tokyo Olympics

Kipchoge also won the marathon gold at the Ro Olympics 2016, besides a bronze at Athens 2004 and silver at Beijing 2008 in the 5000m event.

Runners from around 45 countries started the marathon in Tokyo. Nearly 30 didn't finish (DNF).

In a performance befitting the closing athletic event of the Summer Games, Kipchoge broke the pack apart with about 12 km to go. He covered the 30-35km section in 14:28 which ensured he was ahead of his chase pack by over a minute.

Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands won silver in 2:09:58 and inspired fellow runner Bashir Abdi of Belgium to win bronze in 2:10:00. Kenyan Lawrence Cherono was unlucky to come fourth in 2:10:02.

In true GOAT fashion, Kipchoge hugged both Nageeye and Abdi at the finish line.

Ayad Lamdassem of Spain finished fifth in 2:10:16 while Osako Suguru of the host country Japan was a very creditable sixth in 2:10:41.

The second to fifth place finishers stayed together for almost the entire race.

Tokyo Olympics men's marathon - massive race of attrition

Shura Kitata, who had won the Ethiopian Olympic trials and beaten Kipchoge in the 2020 London Marathon, dropped out at around the 9km mark with a hamstring issue. His compatriot Sisay Lemma dropped out at the 23km mark.

The lead pack of around 35 runners, including most of the favorites, hit the halfway mark in about 1:05:13. Jeison Suarez of Colombia was one of the surprise members of the lead pack.

Kenyan Amos Kipruto slowed down around the 33km mark and eventually dropped out of the race. Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa, one of the favorites, dropped off the lead pack at around the 27km mark.

Stephen Mokoka of South Africa didn't finish either.

Tachlowini Gabriyesos of the refugee team finished in a very creditable 2:14:02, in 16th place.

Kipchoge's fist-bump with Daniel Do Nascimento of Brazil must rank amongst the most lovely memories from the Tokyo Olympics.

Kipchoge's fist-bump with Daniel Do Nascimento of Brazil must rank amongst the most lovely memories from the Tokyo Olympics.

Nascimento had a scary moment after the 25km mark when he tottered for a bit. He pulled out soon after, perhaps a victim of the heat and humidity.

In Japan, I will defend my title from Rio, to win a second Olympic medal in the marathon would mean the world to me.

