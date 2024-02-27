Lindsey Vonn reacts to Michael Phelps' wife Nicole's emotional message after the death of their dog

Legendary American ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently reacted to an emotional post shared by Michael Phelps' wife Nicole Phelps. On February 26, Nicole posted about the sad demise of her dog Legend on her official Instagram handle.

Michael Phelps and his family have had numerous pet dogs at different points in time. Due to this love for pets, Phelps partnered with a dog food brand, Nulo. Their most recent pet dogs, Legend and Juno, made it to the headlines after the retirement of the legendary swimmer.

However, after fighting with a brain tumor on his forehead for a month, Legend took his last breath on Monday. Lindsey Vonn expressed her sadness at this and wrote:

"I'm so sorry. Losing a dog is the worst kind of pain. Sending love."

Comment of Lindsey Vonn on Nicole Phelps' post

Lindsey Vonn too, has been affectionate when it comes to pet dogs. She frequently shares photos of her dogs on her social media handles. A couple of years ago, she welcomed her third pet dog named Jade. This came after the loss of her beloved eight-year-old dog Bear.

Lindsey Vonn chooses Roger Federer as the greatest tennis player ever

American ski racer Lindsey Vonn has named Roger Federer the greatest ever tennis player. She found herself in great controversy for this.

However, Vonn again touched on the topic during her time at the Super Bowl on February 11 in an interview with NFL reporter Stacey Dales. The Olympic gold medalist stated that Federer had played a huge role in motivating her to shape her career. She said:

"I don't know, for me, Roger Federer has played a big role for me in my life, just being an inspiration and someone that I can always look up to as you know this is the way to do things."

Lindsey Vonn, who recently hung up her boots, was seen with Federer earlier this month as the two legends of their respective sports came together for a skiing session. The American also shared her experience via Instagram with the caption:

"You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say (or Leo lol) you’re my forever 🐐, because it’s not about the stats but the impact you have made on me, and I’m just one of millions. Cheers my friend 🙏🏻"