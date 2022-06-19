Neeraj Chopra looking forward to Diamond League in Stockholm, allays injury scare at Kuortane Games

Neeraj Chopra put to rest all speculation of getting injured after a fall at the Kuortane Games by confirming that he is looking forward to commence his Diamond League season on June 30.

Neeraj won the gold medal at the Kuortane Games on Saturday with a throw of 86.69m. During his third attempt, Neeraj lost his balance after releasing the spear and had a nasty fall with his left shoulder hitting the turf.

The conditions were wet, including a slippery run-up, and were not conducive for play. However, after winning the gold medal, the ace javelin thrower took to social media confirming his participation in the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30.

Writing on both Instagram and Twitter, the Indian athlete and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist said:

"Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I'm feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @bauhausgalan on the 30th. Thank you for all the messages and support."

At the Kuortane Games, Neeraj won the gold medal with one throw, which was his first. Keshorn Walcott settled for silver with a throw of 86.64m. Anderson Peters won the bronze medal with a throw of 84.75m. India's Sandeep Chaudhury, a Paralympian, was eighth in the standings with a throw of 60.35m.

AFI confirms all is well with Neeraj Chopra ahead of Diamond League appearance

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) took to Twitter to confirm that Neeraj Chopra's fall was minor and the ace athlete is looking good for his first Diamond League appearance this season.

Posting on social media, AFI tweeted:

"News from Kuortane: All well with @Neeraj_chopra1 after that bad slip on his third attempt. Nothing to worry. Well done #NeerajChopra, congrats for one more top class performance."

The Stockholm Diamond League will take place on June 30.

Neeraj made a spectacular return to competition after his historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics with a stunning throw of 89.30m to shatter his own national record, which placed him second at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

His first competitive event in just over 10 months was nothing short of extraordinary, as he nearly touched the coveted 90m mark, considered the gold standard in the world of javelin throw.

