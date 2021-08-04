Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw finals schedule and details (August 7): When and where to watch, opponents and timings (IST)

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has made his mark in his debut campaign at the Olympics. Chopra topped qualification group A with a mammoth throw of 86.65 meters in his first attempt and automatically qualified for the finals.

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem finished the qualifying round at the top of Group B. He recorded a stunning throw of 85.16 meters to make it to the finals of the event. The final is expected to be a thrilling matchup.

🇮🇳 Neeraj Chopra 86.65

🇩🇪 Johannes Vetter 85.64

🇵🇰 Arshad Nadeem 85.16



After both Group A and B, India’s Neeraj Chopra tops the Men’s Javelin Throw qualification 👏



Meanwhile, Shivpal Singh finished 27th with a result of 76.40.#IND #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Athletics pic.twitter.com/1W9kx4mGCi — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 4, 2021

With several participants recording excellent throws in the qualifying round, the event might see a surprise medal winner. World champion Johannes Vetter is yet to register a throw that suits his lofty standards, but fans can expect a big performance from the German in the final. His ability to consistently hit the 90-meter mark makes him one of the favorites to win gold. Ahead of the final, here is the list of participants, schedule and event timings.

Check out: Johannes Vetter: All you need to know about Neeraj Chopra's main opponent for Olympic Javelin gold

Participants in the final of the javelin throw event

A total of 12 throwers have qualified for the javelin throw finals from the two qualifying groups:

Andrian Mardare, Neeraj Chopra, Kim Amb, Mihaita Alexandru Novac, Vitezslav Vesely, Julian Weber, Lassi Etelatalo, Johannes Vetter, Arshad Nadeem, Pavel Mialeshka, Jakub Vadlejch and Aliaksei Katkavets.

Also Read: Five javelin throwers who will be Neeraj Chopra's biggest rivals at Tokyo Olympics

Olympics 2021: When is the javelin throw final?

The javelin throw final of the Olympics is scheduled for August 7. The event is set to start at 4:30 PM IST.

Olympics 2021: Where to watch the javelin throw finals?

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K